Cava Discovery Week Moves to Summer 2024 for Fifth Edition: June 7-16

10-day celebration expands to restaurants and retailers across New York, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania, toasting to the versatility and uncompromising high quality of Cava.

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This June, Cava Discovery Week returns bigger and better than ever for its fifth edition, expanding beyond New York City to include Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania due to popular demand among trade and consumers alike. From June 7-16, restaurants, bars, and retailers will kick off the summer season with an unparalleled celebration of Cava, featuring special events, exclusive offerings and food pairings to highlight the quality and versatility of Spain's signature sparkling wine.

This year's Cava Discovery Week brings together long-standing partners who have participated year after year and exciting new venues, spotlighting the highest quality category: Cava de Guarda Superior with minimum 18 months aging in bottle.

Over 30 locations will promote their Cava listings through tasting flights, specialty Cava cocktails, food and Cava pairings, innovative in-person events, and more. This year's list of partners includes a diverse mix of cuisines and concepts, including:

In addition to the unique promotions curated by each participating partner, Cava Discovery Week will feature a robust program of industry- and consumer-facing events, including:

Cava Masterclass and Food Pairing Reception at Méli Wine and Mezze ( Washington, D.C. ) – Wednesday, June 12 . A masterclass for trade and media, led by sommelier and beverage director Danya Degan . This immersive, two-part journey is designed to deepen guests' understanding and appreciation of Spain's iconic sparkling wine and the latest developments in the region. Seats are limited; qualified trade and media may request an invitation by completing this form.

For more information about participating establishments, wineries, and events, visit: cava.wine/en/cava-discovery-week-usa. Follow what's happening and join the conversation on social media using hashtag #cavaweek.

Why Cava?

According to Sipsource Data from 2023, Cava has enjoyed significant growth in higher price tiers, signaling ongoing premiumization for the category. In June 2023, Cava on-premise sales were up 4% from year prior, while other traditional method sparkling categories declined. With an average alcohol of 11% and regulations requiring all Cava de Guarda Superior wines to be made from 100% organic grapes by 2025, Cava is well situated to respond to rising trends towards lower alcohol and consumer interest in sustainable products.

For additional information, please contact Katie Canfield of O'Donnell Lane at 530-720-1138 or by email at [email protected].

SOURCE D.O. Cava