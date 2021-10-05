Cava Discovery Week Returns for its Second Edition in New York City

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cava Discovery Week in the USA will launch on Saturday, October 9, kicking off a week-long series of celebrations for wine lovers to sample an array of top quality Cavas at some of New York City's most celebrated restaurants and bars.

From Saturday, October 9 to Sunday, October 17, venues across New York City—including Casa Mono & Bar Jamòn, Huertas, Contento, Francie, Mercado Little Spain, Veranda, Tomiño Taberna Gallega, Boro6 Wine Bar, Despaña Soho, and Gary's Wine & Marketplace—will join a US-wide campaign to champion Cava's high quality and demonstrate its tremendous versatility when paired with food. For nine straight days, these restaurant partners will offer a diverse selection of Cavas for diners to try by-the-glass as well as exciting food pairing suggestions to provide new tasting experiences. Although Cava is well-suited for Spanish and Mediterranean food menus, the program will also introduce new ideas for food pairings with unexpected cuisines that are not typically associated with Spanish or sparkling wine.

This is the second iteration of Cava Discovery Week in the USA, designed to educate wine enthusiasts about Cava and highlight the versatility of this quality Spanish sparkling wine.

In addition to these special in-house promotions, social media competitions, giveaways, and online events will provide opportunities for Cava enthusiasts across the USA to engage and learn, including:

Cava & Conservas on Wednesday, October 13 at 6:00 pm EST with Chef Jonah Miller of Huertas NYC and Blaine Ashley of The FIZZ is Female. NYC residents may register and purchase the wine and conservas pack (three wines paired with three conservas) here.

A Cava for Every Palate on Thursday, October 14 at 6:00 pm EST, hosted by 2021 Wine Enthusiast 40 Under 40 Tastemaker Shakera Jones (Black Girls Dine Too, A Glass for Every Palate). Register and purchase the wine pack through retailer JC Select Wines here.

Instagram Lives throughout the week. Click here for the schedule.

Wine.com retail promotion, featuring special discounts on Cava wines from October through December 2021.

Produced in the traditional method from indigenous Spanish grape varieties, Cava is available in a variety of styles: youthful, fresh Cava de Guarda, with a minimum of 9 months bottle aging, as well as complex and aromatically intense Cava de Guarda Superior, which includes Reserva, Gran Reserva, and the prestigious Cava de Paraje Calificado, produced from vines in a specially selected place and aged for a minimum of 36 months. Across all Cavas, regardless of style, the traditional method production method lends complexity and finesse, while the unique native grapes used—such as Macabeo, Parellada, and Xarel·lo—coupled with the Mediterranean influence bring pristine, vibrant aromas and flavors.

To learn more about Cava Discovery Week partners, participating wineries, and online events, visit: cava.wine/en/cava-discovery-week-new-york. Follow along and join the conversation on social media using #cavaweek.

About D.O. Cava

With more than 70% of international sales, Cava is the Spanish D.O. which exports the most wine: its 370 associated wineries are present in over 100 countries. The D.O. encompasses more than 93,900 acres of vineyards and more than 6,800 winegrowers. Cava is a quality sparkling wine that pairs perfectly with every type of food, and is made using the traditional method, with a strict commitment to origin, land, and sustainability.

