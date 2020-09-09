CAVA Launches RightRice® To Expand Plant-Based Menu Nationwide

Beginning today, CAVA guests can order a new curated RightRice Bowl or build a custom bowl or pita using RightRice as a base, packing in even more plant-based protein and fiber into their meal. This debut at CAVA will continue to drive the prominence of plant-based foods in menus across all sectors of the food industry.

Created by popchips founder Keith Belling, RightRice is the first-of-its-kind shelf stable vegetable rice packed with the power of veggies that looks and tastes like rice. Made from a blend of lentils, chickpeas, and green peas, plus a bit of rice, RightRice delivers more double the protein, five times the fiber, and almost 40% fewer net carbs than a bowl of white rice, and since there's no compromise on taste or nutrition, it makes for a perfect plant-based alternative for CAVA guests. Having reinvented the rice aisle with its national launch at Whole Foods last year, RightRice is now in leading retailers across the country.

"Our guests are seeking more plant-forward options," said CAVA CEO Brett Schulman. "True to our Mediterranean roots, we saw RightRice as the perfect solution. After looking at a variety of rice alternatives, RightRice was the only one that delivers on the taste and nutritional profile we were looking for and uses Mediterranean ingredients and flavors we love. We are honored to be the first national restaurant partner for RightRice, and we intend to continue expanding our plant-based menu to meet our guests' needs."

The new Chicken + RightRice Bowl is the latest addition to CAVA's line of curated bowls and features a proprietary, chef-designed blend of RightRice, crisp arugula, grilled chicken, Tzatziki, creamy hummus, feta, cucumber, tomato, and onion, finished with house-made Greek Vinaigrette dressing. RightRice will also be featured as a base for CAVA's build-your-own bowl or pita along with a wide array of greens, dips, proteins, and toppings.

"As one of the most popular fast casual concepts in the country, CAVA is the ideal partner for RightRice to launch our food service business," said Keith Belling, RightRice Founder and CEO. "With a shared mission of making delicious, healthier food options more accessible, our brands align so well, and we are excited to introduce RightRice to CAVA's passionate and loyal guests."

About CAVA

CAVA aims to make the Mediterranean way of life accessible to more people. Founded by three first-generation Greek Americans, CAVA's 100+ locations provide a welcoming fast-casual experience with a fully customizable menu of well-sourced, boldly flavored and nutrition-forward ingredients prepared in-house every day. In 2018, CAVA expanded its suburban footprint by completing the acquisition of Zoës Kitchen, a Mediterranean brand with more than 250 restaurants in 20 markets. CAVA's line of chef-crafted dips and spreads can also be found in Whole Foods, Lidl and specialty grocery stores nationwide.

About RightRice ®

Popchips® founder and former CEO Keith Belling loved rice, but not all the empty calories and carbs. That's what inspired him to create RightRice®, a breakthrough, shelf-stable rice made from 90% vegetables launched nationwide with Whole Foods and Amazon in 2019 and has expanded to Kroger banners, Sprouts, Wegmans, and other leading retailers nationwide. Every bowl of RightRice is deliciously packed with more than double the protein, five times the fiber, and almost 40 percent fewer net carbs than a bowl of white rice. RightRice is faster (and easier) to cook than regular rice and is available in 5 tasty flavors, like Garlic Herb and Cilantro Lime, plus a ready to be seasoned Original. In January 2020, the company introduced RightRice Medleys, a blend of RightRice, ancient grains, and even more veggies, bringing more innovation to the rice aisle. Available in 3 flavors, Harvest Pilaf, Fried Rice and Cajun Spice, Medleys offer consumers quick and nutritious side dishes that are great tasting alone or paired with a favorite protein, and ready in just 12 minutes. All RightRice products are made using real herbs and spices, and are non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan, and kosher. The company is headquartered in San Francisco.

