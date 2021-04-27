Cava Mezze Grill Signs New Lease Extension at Frisco Market Center

FRISCO, Texas, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cava Mezze Grill has leased 2,800 square feet in a new ten (10) year lease extension at Frisco Market Center's 5252 Main Street building at the corner of Main Street and the Dallas Parkway, in Frisco, Texas.

Frisco Market Center is a neighborhood mixed-use center shadow anchored by LA Fitness and Main Event Entertainment. Additional properties under construction will include the Marriott Courtyard hotel plus a recently announced H-E-B Grocery. The center also includes 722 multifamily units known as the Bell Frisco Market Center. As part of the 88-acre master planned Frisco Market Center development, the property sits opposite the Toyota Stadium on the hard corner of Main Street and the Dallas North Tollway, approximately thirty minutes north of downtown Dallas and 4 miles north of the Dallas Cowboy's World Headquarters at The Star known as Frisco's 5 Billion Dollar Mile. Additionally, the development is just south of the PGA of America's new headquarters in Frisco.

"Cava Mezze Grill's decision to enter into a new 10-year lease by converting the existing Zoe's Kitchen into a new Cava Grill represents a strong commitment to the site," said Charlie Bourland of Antegrade Holdings, the property owner, in a statement.

Cava Mezze Grill was represented by Matthew Coit of Cava. Antegrade Holdings was represented by Charlie Bourland of Antegrade Holdings.

The lease was signed on March 1, 2021, and the existing Zoe's Kitchen will close for 60 days commencing April 15, to allow for the conversion to a Cava Grill.

Antegrade Holdings is a commercial real estate investment and property management company based in Coral Gables, Florida.

For further information, contact the Lessee, Matthew Coit of Cava Grill at 703-568-7367 or [email protected] or the Lessor, Charlie Bourland of Antegrade Holdings at 305-796-0534 or [email protected].

