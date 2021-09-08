CAVA Robotics International Opens European Office in Berlin

AMHERST, Mass., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAVA Robotics International announced the opening of its new European headquarters in Berlin, Germany. "CAVA's new Berlin office will help advance our firm's position as the leader in robotic surgery program optimization for hospitals in the US and now Europe," said CAVA president and CEO Josh Feldstein.

The move is part of CAVA's strategy to introduce robotic program improvement in quality, efficiency, profitability, and patient satisfaction to facilities in Germany and throughout Europe. "There is high need for robotic program support – governance, instrument reduction, efficiency, data management, surgeon and crew best practice training, and more – at a highly professional level of support and attention that many European institutions require," said Rainer Kimmig, MD, CAVA's Medical Director in Germany as well as professor and Department Head of Gynecology and Obstetrics at the University of Duisburg-Essen. "Now, by bringing CAVA's peer-reviewed data and validated best practices to Europe, we believe there will be considerable opportunity for robotic surgeons and leading hospital administrators to learn from more than a decade of CAVA's deep US robotic program experience" said Dr. Kimmig. "Our goal is to raise the bar of robotic surgical services and patient healthcare."

Berlin is also an "ideal home for CAVA's European headquarters," said Feldstein. "It boasts strong healthcare quality and innovation as well as an infrastructure of top-tier technical and clinical talent."

"CAVA has an excellent opportunity to impact the global robotic surgery landscape," said York Zoellner, PhD, CAVA's European market advisor who also serves as full professor in Health Economics at Hamburg University of Applied Sciences and holds an affiliation at Charité–University Medicine in Berlin. "Many hospital administrators and surgeons have expressed excitement that CAVA is coming to Germany and Europe generally."

CAVA's team includes European and U.S. surgeons, surgical technicians, health economists, and data scientists who together help to advance the efficiency, profitability, quality, and growth of robotic surgical programs.

"CAVA also works closely with hospitals seeking to launch new robotic programs," said Feldstein. "As the role of robotic technology continues to grow, there is substantial opportunity for surgeons and hospitals with robotic programs to achieve best practice status," Feldstein said.

Since 2011, CAVA Robotics International has been the leader in robotic program optimization, helping hospitals capture large robotic program cost savings while rapidly building a robotic program's net margin, clinical quality, efficiency, and growth. CAVA client hospitals create strong robotic surgery programs with outstanding patient outcomes and excellent financial performance. For more information, please visit cava-robotics.com .

