Cavallo Expands Profit Max Platform to Support NetSuite ERP

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cavallo, the leader in AI-powered Profit Maximization, today announced the expansion of its Profit Max Platform to support users of NetSuite, one of the world's most widely used cloud ERP systems. This latest expansion continues Cavallo's mission to empower distributors and manufacturers to boost profits through advanced analytics, margin optimization, and data-driven decision-making.

Cavallo's Profit Max Platform now supports a growing list of leading ERP systems—including Microsoft Dynamics GP, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Supply Chain Management, Acumatica, Infor, and now NetSuite. This expansion enables even more product-led companies in wholesale distribution and light manufacturing to gain deeper visibility into their profitability, improve customer retention, and uncover margin opportunities hidden in their ERP data.

Built on the Science of Profit™, Cavallo's AI-powered platform helps distributors and manufacturers drive maximum profitability across their products, customers, and sales channels. With purpose-built visualizations and AVA, Cavallo's AI profitability navigator, Profit Max Platform, goes beyond traditional business intelligence. It delivers proactive insights into margin trends and customer behavior—automating complex analysis and empowering leaders to act quickly. By highlighting margin leakage and customer churn risks, AVA does the heavy lifting, so teams can focus on strategy instead of spreadsheets.

"This is a huge step forward in our mission to help every distributor, no matter what ERP they run, take command of their bottom line," said Mike Biwer, CEO of Cavallo. "By expanding to NetSuite, we're opening the door to one of the fastest-growing distributor markets in the world and putting real profit power in their hands. Our customers are seeing an average 9.5% boost in gross profit margins. That's not theory, it's proof that the Profit Max Platform changes the game. And now, NetSuite distributors can play."

With its latest ERP expansion, Cavallo continues to lead the market in profit intelligence and AI-driven analytics for distributors and manufacturers. The addition of NetSuite brings Cavallo's proven profit maximization framework to thousands of businesses seeking greater financial control, operational efficiency, and resilience in a rapidly evolving market.

