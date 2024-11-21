Cavallo Extends its Order Intelligence Reach with Acumatica Integration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cavallo today announced the integration of its Order Intelligence platform with Acumatica, one of the leading cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. The integration allows Acumatica users to harness billions of historical data points and implement advanced analytics tools out-of-the-box to identify customer and profitability trends that would otherwise remain hidden.

Cavallo leverages AI to help distributors, manufacturers, and product-centric brands unlock hidden profits and optimize their entire order lifecycle. Businesses can scan tens of thousands of in-flight quotes and orders within seconds and proactively identify and resolve low-margin issues. By addressing growing complexity and high order error rates, Cavallo customers reduce manual errors by 90%, cut order processing times by 80%, and realize a 2-10x increase in pre-tax profit.

The integration supports Cavallo's strategy of supporting a broader customer base by expanding its support across numerous on-prem and cloud-based ERPs.

"Our partnership with Acumatica is a pivotal step in our mission to help distributors using cloud-based ERP systems harness the full potential of their order data to maximize profits and improve business performance," said Mike Biwer, CEO of Cavallo. "Having complete control of every order is imperative to realizing full profit potential, and Order Intelligence is a powerful system of differentiation for any product-centric brand."

By integrating with Acumatica, Cavallo empowers businesses to deliver flawless orders and maximize profits using AI-driven insights. Its Order Intelligence platform provides pre-built visualizations and cutting-edge analytics tools to deliver flawless orders and achieve the highest profit potential at scale. With Cavallo, business leaders can make informed decisions that turn insights into profitable actions.

The integration signifies continued growth and adoption of Cavallo and its Order Intelligence platform, which supports brands across the ERP journey regardless of order volume or technological advancements. Cavallo's powerful capabilities with Acumatica mark another significant milestone in its growth trajectory.

