Cavallo Launches Order Intelligence Platform to Empower Product-Centric Brands To Maximize Profit On Every Order

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cavallo, a leading innovator in order management profitability, today announced its next-generation solution – the Cavallo Order Intelligence Platform. This AI-powered software empowers product-centric brands and distributors to unlock hidden profits within their orders at high volume, driving significant bottom-line growth.

Start Your Order Intelligence Journey Today: https://hubs.la/Q02HHHBh0

Blind Spots Hamper Order Management for Product-Centric Brands

Product-centric brands often struggle with blind spots in their order management processes. Manual reviews, limited order visibility and ineffective business rule enforcement create inefficiencies and hinder the ability to maximize performance on every order. This lack of control can lead to hidden profit leaks and missed opportunities to optimize profitability across the entire order chain.

The Cavallo Order Intelligence platform addresses these challenges by leveraging powerful AI and machine learning capabilities. It lets businesses scan tens of thousands of in-flight quotes and orders within seconds and proactively identify and resolve low-margin issues before they escalate, ensuring every order delivers maximum profitability.

"Our vision is clear," says Mike Biwer, CEO of Cavallo. "We want to empower product-centric brands and distributors to unlock the full profit potential of every order. The data is undeniable: Brands that manage margins at the order level achieve a substantial profit advantage, often amounting to millions of dollars"

Flawless Orders, Maximized Profits

Cavallo integrates seamlessly with leading ERPs, empowering product-centric brands to revolutionize order management. Machine learning and automation power the order lifecycle, ensuring flawless execution on every line. Real-time insights drive data-driven decisions, while dynamic rules eliminate errors. Cavallo's Order Intelligence Platform unlocks a new era of automated profit generation.

Cavallo Order Intelligence Platform: Powerful tools maximize profitability on every order, individually or combined.

Profit Scan : Uncover hidden profit leaks in seconds. Profit Scan identifies low-margin orders and quotes, pinpointing issues like over-discounting and unaccounted costs. Gain immediate visibility into potential margin erosion and take proactive steps to optimize profitability before processing begins.

: Uncover hidden profit leaks in seconds. Profit Scan identifies low-margin orders and quotes, pinpointing issues like over-discounting and unaccounted costs. Gain immediate visibility into potential margin erosion and take proactive steps to optimize profitability before processing begins. Mission Control: Eliminate bottlenecks and ensure flawless order execution. Mission Control leverages real-time insights to proactively address margin leaks and inefficiencies and enforce dynamic business rules. This translates to instant order verification, automated workflows, and guaranteed profitability on every order.

Eliminate bottlenecks and ensure flawless order execution. Mission Control leverages real-time insights to proactively address margin leaks and inefficiencies and enforce dynamic business rules. This translates to instant order verification, automated workflows, and guaranteed profitability on every order. Profit Analytics: Leaders across sales, marketing, operations and finance gain access to a comprehensive suite of pre-structured data visualizations and advanced analytics. Profit Analytics identifies key profit drivers, enabling informed decision-making for continuous improvement and long-term profitability. This robust application serves as a strategic co-pilot, guiding businesses on their journey to maximize profitability.

About Cavallo

Cavallo is a leading innovator in Order Intelligence. Its AI and machine learning Order Intelligence Platform empowers distributors and manufacturers to unlock hidden profit potential within high-volume orders. For more information about Cavallo, please visit Cavallo's Website.

Contact:

Terri Douglas

Catapult PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Cavallo