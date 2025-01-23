Cavallo Unveils New Customer Analytics Capabilities in Its Order Intelligence Platform

By deeply understanding customer purchase behavior, Cavallo helps distributors uncover new revenue opportunities and preemptively address profit-reducing issues like churn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cavallo, the leader in AI-powered Order Intelligence solutions, today announced its new purpose-built analytics capabilities that help distributors and manufacturers gain deeper insights into customer behavior based on order trends. The latest innovation from Cavallo adds first-to-market features tailored to quickly increase profitability, drive higher customer satisfaction, and, most importantly, improve retention rates.

Cavallo now addresses customer retention issues with enhanced Predictive Churn, Profit Indicators and ABCD Segmentation tools. Businesses can easily identify at-risk customers, prioritize high-value accounts and uncover growth opportunities with out-of-the-box features. These insights enable businesses to address costly churn proactively and help align sales and marketing efforts with the data needed to better engage with customers and nurture relationships.

Cavallo will showcase its new Order Intelligence capabilities during a free webinar on February 20th at 11 a.m. Pacific and at Acumatica Summit 2025, which will take place January 26-29 at the Wynn Las Vegas. Attendees can visit Booth #113 to learn more and see live demonstrations.

To register, please visit: https://cavallo.zoom.us/webinar/register/6017355883955/WN_ybINO9KVQ2eQNVYp0ag9wA#/registration

At Cavallo, we know how vital it is to have a complete understanding of every customer, and having deep insights and context into their buying behavior is a great way to achieve that goal," said Mike Biwer, CEO at Cavallo. "We're adding very powerful capabilities that extend beyond ensuring flawless orders to increase profits with actionable customer insights. Retaining existing customers is the cornerstone of profitability—because no business can grow its profits while watching its customers walk out the door."

Cavallo simplifies complexities with out-of-the-box capabilities that eliminate time- and resource-consuming customization required with a traditional BI tool. Its AI algorithms are tuned to provide meaningful insights, from profitability levers to customer churn risk, to ensure immediate results. The Cavallo Order Intelligence platform combines item, customer and sales performance data to empower efficient decision-making and value-based actions with confidence.

The latest Cavallo Order Intelligence enhancements support the company's broader strategy of continuous innovation. Its product roadmap includes expanded ERP integrations beyond Acumatica and Microsoft Dynamics as it solidifies its position as the Order Intelligence leader. In 2025, the company expects to broaden its integration reach to additional leading ERP systems and introduce new workflow and intelligence capabilities to serve a broader market.

The Cavallo Order Intelligence platform was built from the ground up to enhance order-centric profitability. Its customers report reducing manual errors by 90%, cutting order processing times by 80%, and increasing pre-tax profits by 2-10x. Attendees at Acumatica Summit are invited to see firsthand how Cavallo is reimagining order management and transforming data into actionable insights.

About Cavallo

Cavallo is a leading innovator in Order Intelligence, offering AI-powered solutions that optimize order processes, eliminate inefficiencies, and drive profitability at scale. Purpose-built for distributors, manufacturers, and product-centric brands, it powers businesses to integrate with leading ERP systems seamlessly. For more information, visit www.cavallo.com .

Media Contact:

Jacob Harvey

Catapult PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Cavallo