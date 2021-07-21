Cavalry Audio Enters Into the Beauty/Health Space With 'Forever Young' Podcast Series

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cavalry Audio, the podcast division of Cavalry Media, is set to release the new podcast series Forever Young, hosted by renowned cosmetic surgeons, founders of Beverly Hills MD skincare line, longtime colleagues, and friends Dr. John Layke & Dr. Payman Danielpour. The podcast will delve into the world of cosmetic surgery and skincare. From treating Hollywood A-Lister to your next-door neighbor, the doctors are "in" to help you navigate the world of beauty, from cosmetic surgery and skincare to anti-aging DIY remedies.

The series will premiere Wednesday, July 21 with new episodes launching every Wednesday on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts and wherever podcasts are available .

"During each episode of the Forever Young podcast, our hope is to give every individual what I believe is a 'second chance,'" said co-host, Dr. Layke. "It's what we do in our Beverly Hills private practice. Whether that's giving our patients the 'good, better, best' options when it comes to cosmetic procedures or simply equipping them with the latest anti-aging skincare innovations they can do at home," says Dr. Layke.

Drs. Layke & Danielpour are friends and co-founders of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group , a renowned clinic offering state-of-the-art cosmetic procedures. The two met in medical school, and quickly became best friends. After completing their plastic surgery residency together at the Nassau University Medical Center, both went on to train at the prestigious Long Island Plastic Surgical Group and would ultimately break out on their own in Payman's hometown of Beverly Hills. In 2014, their passion for science-backed solutions inspired them to develop Beverly Hills MD , an innovative skincare line of professional cosmeceuticals allowing people to achieve dramatic results at home.

Forever Young takes listeners on a journey behind the mask and into the fascinating world of cosmetic surgery and beauty trends. Each week, Beverly Hills-based cosmetic surgeons Dr. John Layke and Dr. Payman Danielpour will answer questions about procedures, recovery, over the counter treatments, and more… all with the goal of helping people live their most confident life. From tummy-tucks and eyelifts to reconstructive burn and post-traumatic surgeries, listeners will get direct access from two of the best in the business.

The series is produced by Cavalry Audio's Branden Morgan. Cavalry Media's Dana Brunetti and Keegan Rosenberger serve as Executive Producers. Lanee Neil, of Golden Hippo's Beverly Hills MD, serves as co-producer.

Following the formation of Cavalry Media in 2018, the company quickly expanded its Film/TV production and management focus, launching Cavalry Audio, a full-scale podcast studio, developing, financing, and production of premium audio series across multiple genres and formats.

Forever Young is the latest in the line of successful podcasts from Cavalry Audio, including The Devil Within, a top trending podcast which debuted at #3 on Apple, Tok Show with Remi & Connor, Here's The Thing with Alec Baldwin, Daddy Issues with Joe Buck & Oliver Hudson, Modasucka with Michael Blackson, and Can You Survive This Podcast? with Clint Emerson.

ABOUT CAVALRY MEDIA:

Cavalry Media is a Los Angeles based media company run by co-founders Keegan Rosenberger, Dana Brunetti and partner Matt DelPiano. Over the past 3 years, Cavalry has emerged as a leading media platform with operations spanning film & TV, talent management and podcasts.

Cavalry's core business is the development and production of premium feature films and scripted television series for global audiences. The principal's past projects include House of Cards, The Social Network, Captain Phillips, 21 and the Fifty Shades Trilogy and have grossed $2 billion in global box office receipts. The company has multiple film and TV projects set up with various studios and streaming platforms, including Disney, Amazon/IMDb, ABC Studios and Peacock, among others.

Cavalry Management is a full-service talent and literary management company. Cavalry Audio is a full-scale podcast studio that develops, finances and produces premium podcasts and has an overall output deal with iHeartMedia. Cavalry Audio plans to release 12-15 audio series in 2021, including The Devil Within, Here's The Thing with Alec Baldwin, Daddy Issues with Joe Buck & Oliver Hudson, Modasucka with Michael Blackson, and Can You Survive This Podcast? with Clint Emerson.

