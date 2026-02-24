Cavan Companies Expands Midwest Platform with 153-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Kansas City

The Bungalows at Maple Woods to Begin Construction in 2026

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cavan Companies announced today its expansion into Kansas City, Missouri with the development of The Bungalows at Maple Woods, a 153-unit single-story Build-to-Rent community located at the northeast corner of Highway 152 and NE Barry Road in Kansas City's Northland corridor.

Horizontal construction is projected to begin in June 2026, with vertical construction anticipated six to eight months thereafter.

The new community marks a strategic addition to Cavan's growing Midwest platform and reflects the company's continued focus on markets demonstrating durable renter demand and disciplined supply pipelines.

Kansas City's multifamily fundamentals remain steady, with rents growing approximately 3 to 4 percent annually and occupancy near 93 percent. New supply represents roughly 3.4 percent of existing inventory, indicating a measured development environment relative to several high-growth Sunbelt metros.

The 16-acre site is located near Maple Woods Community College and established retail corridors in an area with a median household income of approximately $92,000.

The Bungalows at Maple Woods will feature a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom single-story residences with private fenced backyards, garages, and access to a community clubhouse and fitness center.

"Kansas City represents the type of market where long-term housing demand and economic stability align," said Norm Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Cavan Companies. "Our approach is centered on building in markets with measured supply growth, strong employment bases, and sustainable absorption trends. We believe Kansas City offers that balance."

Cavan's expansion into Kansas City builds upon its existing presence in Omaha, Nebraska, where the company operates two Build-to-Rent communities and is in the process of closing on a third location. The firm's Midwest growth strategy is focused on building regional density to enhance operational efficiencies and long-term portfolio durability.

Founded more than 50 years ago, Cavan Companies develops and operates single-story Build-to-Rent communities under its flagship brand, The Bungalows. The company maintains integrated oversight from land acquisition through construction and lease-up.

