Cavan Solutions Inc. Awarded the FAA Program Support Services (PSS) Contract

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cavan Solutions Inc., a proven provider of highly technical support services to the FAA and NASA, is pleased to announce they have been awarded the FAA Program Support Services (PSS) Contract No. 693KA9-21-D-00013. The multi-award, multi-vendor IDIQ contract has a combined contract ceiling of $1.04B and a 7-year period of performance if all options are exercised.

The exceptional team that Cavan has assembled will provide a broad range of technical and professional services to the FAA Air Traffic Organization's Program Management Organization. These critical support services span FAA strategic programs in Air Traffic Management; Decision Support Systems; Surveillance and Navigation Services; Terminal, EnRoute, and Oceanic Automation Systems; Communications, Information, and Network Programs; Aviation Weather and Aeronautical Services.