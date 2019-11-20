Cave Tools Bristle Free Grill Scraper Wins 2019 Pitmaster's Choice Award

As more news stories appear about the dangers of stainless steel grill brushes, consumers have been looking for new alternatives. The Pitmaster's Choice Editor in Chief Mark Allen said, "Our readers have consistently been requesting reviews on bristle free grill brushes because they are afraid of the health risks posed by stainless steel bristles. After testing multiple different scrapers in the category, we knew that Cave Tools was the highest quality product on the market."

When consumers purchase the Cave Tools grill scraper they also get access to a number of other exclusive benefits. All Cave Tools customers receive a $10 off rebate for Grill Master University Meat Smoking Masterclasses and an invitation to the private Grill Master Family Facebook group where they can receive peer to peer barbecue mentorship.

