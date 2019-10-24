'Caveat': the CyberWire's new weekly podcast illuminates cybersecurity law and policy

This latest addition to the CyberWire's popular lineup of programs is hosted by Dave Bittner and Ben Yelin, the Program Director for Public Policy and External Affairs at the University of Maryland's Center for Health and Homeland Security. Each week, Dave and Ben break down important current legal cases, policy battles, and regulatory matters along with the news headlines that matter most. It's not just a podcast for lawyers and policymakers; security professionals, businesses, and anyone concerned about privacy and security in the digital age will find the discussions accessible, relevant, and thought provoking.

"Laws and policies haven't kept pace as people's personal and business lives have become increasingly and inextricably enmeshed in the rapidly evolving technologies that connect our world, drive commerce, and have become central tools of government and law enforcement," said Peter Kilpe, the CyberWire's Executive Editor. "With the addition of 'Caveat' to our lineup, we're excited to have a more in-depth forum to discuss these critically important matters and make them accessible to a wider audience."

