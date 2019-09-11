Caveman Foods Makes Healthy Eating Easier with delicious Grain Free Granola

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caveman Foods - maker of delicious foods from real paleo ingredients – is launching three flavors of Grain Free Granola.

"There's no question that we've evolved immensely since our caveman days," says CEO Jeff Hansberry "but we lost something along the way. We've become disconnected from the things that made us happy and healthy – simple things, like enjoying real, simple, delicious food. At Caveman Foods, we're on a mission to make healthy eating easier with delicious foods made from real paleo ingredients."

According to Hansberry, "Breakfast is one of the hardest occasions for consumers to find delicious gluten and grain-free options. Not only are there just not a lot of grain free choices, but many grain free foods just don't taste good. And it's not just breakfast; snacking is on the rise, with some people snacking as much as 5 times a day. So many of the healthy options just don't taste good – and so many of the tasty options just aren't healthy." To meet this growing consumer need for healthy, delicious snacks, Caveman's Grain-Free Granola is made from real foods like nuts and seeds and sweetened with maple syrup and coconut sugar. "It has all the crunch and deliciousness of granola, with none of the grains," exclaims Hansberry. Each flavor has only 5-7 grams of sugar per serving, 4-5 grams of plant-based protein from nuts and seeds, and is dairy-free, grain-free, soy-free, and non-GMO project certified.

Almond Butter Crunch – Almonds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, almond butter, coconut, and a dash of maple syrup and organic coconut sugar combine for natural sweetness that's perfect for breakfast, snacking, and sharing.

– Almonds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, almond butter, coconut, and a dash of maple syrup and organic coconut sugar combine for natural sweetness that's perfect for breakfast, snacking, and sharing. Cinnamon Crunch – Almonds, sunflower seeds, a dash of cinnamon, a dash of sea salt, coconut oil and a bit of maple syrup and organic coconut sugar make for a classic breakfast flavor that can be enjoyed any time of day.

– Almonds, sunflower seeds, a dash of cinnamon, a dash of sea salt, coconut oil and a bit of maple syrup and organic coconut sugar make for a classic breakfast flavor that can be enjoyed any time of day. Chocolate Almond Crunch : Almonds, sunflower seeds, chocolate chips, organic coconut sugar, maple syrup, coconut, and a dash of sea salt combine for a delicious, salty-sweet breakfast or anytime snack straight out of the bag.

At Caveman Foods, we make delicious food from real paleo ingredients that are all natural, non-GMO, and free from gluten, grain, dairy and soy. Discover our entire line up, including dark chocolate nutrition bars, protein bars, collagen bars, grain free granola bars, and meat snacks.

