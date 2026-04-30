Caveman to Casanova launches nationally: a first-of-its-kind relationship app built by therapists, designed for men, and built for couples ready to actually reconnect

Now available on the App Store, the platform combines an AI companion, therapist-designed modules, and a couples experience that's equal parts purposeful and playful

MINNEAPOLIS, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Now available on the App Store, the platform combines an AI companion, therapist-designed modules, and a couples experience that's equal parts purposeful and playful

Caveman to Casanova, a new relationship wellness app developed by licensed couples therapists and created by Minneapolis-based social health incubator Pash Company, is now available nationwide on the App Store. Built to address one of the most persistent gaps in couples work (men's engagement), the platform offers a full relationship ecosystem: a men's track, a women's track, and a shared couples experience designed to bring partners closer in every way that counts.

Led by Dr. Lucas Volini, LMFT, Caveman to Casanova was born from years of clinical observation. The men's experience centers on Jockamo, a sophisticated AI companion trained by therapists to provide real-time, judgment-free support alongside engaging modules and resource hubs built to help men translate insight into action, at their own pace, on their own terms.

"The couples therapy world has a retention problem on the men's side. We designed this to help solve that. Not by replacing the therapy room, but by making sure men actually show up to it more ready. We redesigned the entry point entirely." Dr. Lucas Volini, LMFT, Chief Operator, Caveman to Casanova

The women's experience meets her where she is, giving her tools, language, and support that complement what her partner is working on, without requiring her to carry the emotional labor alone.

For couples ready to work together, the shared couples track is where the app truly sets itself apart. Focused, fun, and deliberately designed to keep the spark alive, it offers practical prompts, connection exercises, and ideas built to get the blood flowing. Because a thriving relationship isn't just about less conflict. It's about more of everything else, too.

"We took an impossible pain point from the couples counseling room and asked what it would look like if we built the solution around what people are actually hoping for. The answer was an experience that feels less like homework and more like something you actually want to do together." Dr. Lucas Volini, LMFT, Chief Operator, Caveman to Casanova

The slogan "Less stress, more spark: become a man worth bragging about" signals the app's intentional departure from clinical language in favor of identity-based motivation, a design philosophy grounded in research showing men engage more deeply when change is framed around aspiration rather than deficit.

Caveman to Casanova is designed to complement, not replace, professional therapy. It's available now on the App Store at $9.99 per month or $99 for an annual subscription, accessible pricing that makes it an easy first step before, during, or alongside other support.

"We spent 20 years watching this problem from inside the therapy room. This app is what we wish we could have handed every couple at the start of treatment." Erin Pash, CEO, Pash Company

About Caveman to Casanova: Caveman to Casanova is a relationship app built by licensed couples therapists, offering a men's track, a women's track, and a couples experience, with additional support by AI companion Jockamo, therapist-designed modules, and resource hubs. Available on the App: Store for $9.99/month or $99/year. Learn more at https://www.cavemantocasanova.com/.

About Pash Company: Pash Company is a social health incubator headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, founded by Erin Pash, LMFT, LPCC. Erin is a licensed marriage and family therapist, licensed professional clinical counselor, AAMFT Approved Supervisor, author of Everybody Sucks Sometimes (BenBella Books, 2026), and expert witness in family court. She is the founding CEO of Ellie Mental Health, which she built from a single clinic to more than 270 franchise locations across 42 states before transitioning to Chairwoman of the Board. Named EY Entrepreneur of the Year (2024), Inc. Female Founders 100 (2022), and Stevie Awards Woman of the Year in Franchising (2022), Erin brings rare dual fluency in clinical practice and high-growth entrepreneurship to every Pash Company venture. The portfolio includes Caveman to Casanova, Pot Mamas, Family Case Compass, Talk to My Face, and Jolly Wrappers. Learn more at https://www.pashcompany.com/.

Pash Company Grand Reveal open house: May 7th, Kickernick Building, Minneapolis, MN.

SOURCE Pash Co.