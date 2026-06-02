Cavender's to Carry Zach Top x Kimes Ranch "ZT" Jean in All Stores Nationwide Beginning June 10

The signature Zach Top x Kimes Ranch denim style arrives in more than 130 Cavender's locations and online ahead of additional apparel and product releases later this year

TYLER, Texas, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cavender's Boot City announced it will carry the Zach Top x Kimes Ranch "ZT" jean in stores nationwide beginning June 10, bringing the signature denim style to more than 130 Cavender's locations and online at Cavenders.com. The rollout at Cavender's marks the latest expansion of the Zach Top x Kimes Ranch partnership, with additional apparel and product releases expected later this year.

Designed in partnership with rising country music artist Zach Top and premium Western apparel brand Kimes Ranch, the "ZT" jean blends authentic Western functionality with modern fit, comfort, and style.

Built for long days on the road, on stage, and beyond, the ZT features classic bootcut styling, durable construction, and a reverse yoke stitch - a heritage Western detail that nods to timeless craftsmanship. Available in both light and dark washes, the ZT was designed to reflect Zach Top's traditional country style while delivering the versatility today's customers expect.

"At Cavender's, we're always looking for ways to bring customers the best of the West, and this partnership is an exciting example of that," said Lori Fike, Chief Merchant. "Zach Top's connection to today's Western lifestyle audience, combined with Kimes Ranch's reputation for quality jeans, made this a collection we knew our customers would be excited to get their hands on."

As Top continues his rapid rise in country music and Western culture, the collaboration reflects a growing demand for apparel that feels equally authentic in concert venues, rodeo arenas, and everyday life.

"I've always respected what Kimes Ranch does with fit and quality, so getting to work together on these jeans was a pretty easy yes for me," said Zach Top. "We wanted to make something that fits the way I wear jeans every day - classic Western, comfortable and built to last. And teaming up with Cavender's made sense because all three of us care about authenticity and making products for people who really live this lifestyle."

Cavender's is excited to bring the ZT jeans to stores nationwide, with additional giveaways, promotions, fan experiences and exclusive offers planned throughout the year. Fans are encouraged to join My Cavender's and follow Cavender's on social media for the latest partnership announcements and updates.

The Zach Top x Kimes Ranch ZT jean is available at Cavender's starting June 10.

For more information, follow Cavender's on Instagram and visit Cavenders.com.

About Cavender's Boot City

In 1965, in the quiet Texas town of Pittsburg, James and Patricia "Pat" Cavender took a leap of faith, opening a small Western store with a big dream. What started as a single storefront has grown into America's go-to destination for the finest Western boots, jeans, and hats for the whole family. James built Cavender's Boot City on grit, integrity, and a deep love for the Western way of life. These core values have fortified and supported Cavender's expansion to over 130 stores in more than 19 states. Likewise, Cavender's offers top brands including Ariat, Wrangler, Stetson, and Resistol, and its exclusive lines—Rafter C, Rockin' C, and JRC & Sons. This extensive selection ensures customers' wardrobes are as authentic and enduring as their lifestyles. As the Cavender family puts it: "We will always remain true to who we are and what we stand for—the Western way of life."

About Kimes Ranch

Founded by Matt and Amanda Kimes, Kimes Ranch was built on a vision to bring elevated craftsmanship and authenticity back to Western apparel. What began as a small family endeavor in Arizona has evolved into a modern luxury brand known for its clean design, impeccable fits, and unmistakable longhorn signature.

Driven to create "the jean" the Western world couldn't find-rugged enough for the ranch yet refined enough for everyday wear-Matt and Amanda quickly established a reputation for thoughtful construction, durable performance, and timeless silhouettes. Today, that same commitment shapes a full collection of premium apparel designed with integrity and informed by the brand's Western heritage.



As Kimes Ranch continues to grow, its approach remains personal: stay true to its roots, uphold uncompromising quality, and ensure customers feel connected to the people behind the name. Kimes Ranch delivers a luxury experience grounded in authenticity, a modern interpretation of Western style, elevated with the care of a family brand.

About Zach Top

"The future of country music" (Billboard), Zach Top continues his monumental year with his recent New Artist of the Year win at the 59th CMA Awards, three nominations at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards—Best Traditional Country Album (Ain't In It For My Health), Best Country Song ("I Never Lie") and Best Country Solo Performance ("I Never Lie")—and his first #1 at country radio with "I Never Lie." His acclaimed sophomore album, Ain't In It For My Health (Leo33), was released this summer and garnered over 30 million global streams in its first week. Continuing to receive overwhelming praise, Rolling Stone declares, "Zach Top holds his own with the country greats…Top's vocals soar with the confidence of a seasoned storyteller," while the Los Angeles Times praises, "As crisp as country music gets" and Pitchfork proclaims, "Ain't In It for My Health is good, clean country fun, full of clear-eyed comedic writing and tight arrangements."

Moreover, Top was named New Male Artist of the Year at the 2025 ACM Awards and featured in Variety's 2025 Young Hollywood Impact Report. These accomplishments follow the release of Top's breakthrough 2024 debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, which has earned over one billion streams to date.

Known for his engaging live performances, Top is currently on his extensive "Cold Beer & Country Music" tour, will headline shows across Europe next year—including dates topping the C2C Festival bill—and will join George Strait for a special show in Lubbock in April.

Raised in Sunnyside, WA, Top grew up on classic country music around the family farm. At the age of seven, he formed a bluegrass band with his siblings, which set the stage for his future musical ambitions.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Link to photos ->here

SOURCE Cavender's Boot City