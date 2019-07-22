Caveonix Names Cybersecurity Software Leader Erich Baumgartner Chief Revenue Officer

FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caveonix, the first company providing proactive defense for compliance and security in hybrid-Multicloud environments, today announced appointment of Erich Baumgartner as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As a CRO, Baumgartner will lead Caveonix's Sales and Customer Success teams, focused on all aspects of revenue growth, customer acquisition, retention and brand awareness.

"I couldn't be more excited to join a team that is transforming how companies are managing compliance and cyber risk in hybrid and multi-cloud environments," said Erich Baumgartner, new Chief Revenue Officer at Caveonix. "Caveonix has secured an amazing roster of partners in such a short period of time, which is a true testament that they have created an exceptional product that will be game-changing for the market."

"Erich is joining the Caveonix team with a depth of knowledge and experience that will be invaluable as the company continues to grow at such a rapid pace," said Kaus Phaltankar, CEO at Caveonix. "He has a proven track record for building exceptional sales and marketing teams that drive business results and grow revenues. We welcome Erich to the Caveonix family and I am confident that his leadership will help us exceed our goals."

Baumgartner is a seasoned industry leader and proven sales executive with a track record of driving business results and revenue growth. Most recently, he served as a Vice President at Splunk (via its acquisition of Phantom Cyber) and previously held the role of Vice President of Public Sector Sales for SourceFire (Cisco). Erich holds a BA from the University of Maryland.

Caveonix's RiskForesight(™) software platform gives enterprises and service providers ability to manage Cloud Security and Compliance posture Management through continuous proactive analysis across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. RiskForesight provides seamless and consistent cloud workload protection using a common Risk Management Control Plane (RMCP) across private, public or a hosted private cloud by a Service Provider. This easy-to-use, yet powerful, control plane across a hybrid multi-cloud setup, enables risk-based security and compliance posture management across multiple cloud technology stacks without any blind spots or information silos for operating a secure and compliant hybrid cloud.

About Caveonix

Caveonix is redefining comprehensive and continuous hybrid cloud workload protection on a single platform. Caveonix's flagship product, RiskForesight™, allows service providers and enterprises to continuously detect, predict and act on risks due to Cyber threats and Compliance requirements impacting their hybrid cloud workloads. The RiskForesight platform can be deployed on-prem in a single or multi-tenant configuration and offers real-time visibility to hybrid and multi-cloud deployments with full-stack risk assessment of the cloud infrastructure, workload platforms, as well as applications and data running on the workloads. RiskForesight's advanced analytics engine, CaveoIQ™, leverages predictive analytics and machine learning to build IT, Cyber and Compliance risk analysis and mitigation models to secure the workloads across the full Risk Management Control Plane (RMCP) of network, compute and security layers. For more information, visit www.caveonix.com .

