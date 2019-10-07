Caveonix Wins Golden Bridge Award® for Cloud Security Innovation

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caveonix , the company automating compliance and security management for the hybrid cloud, today announced recognition from the Golden Bridge Awards® honoring innovative cybersecurity technologies. Caveonix's software platform, RiskForesight™ won Silver status in the Cloud Security Innovations category for its ability to proactively discover, classify and control organization's data assets across complex, multi-cloud IT environments. An influential vendor in the pivotal Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) market, Caveonix's latest award win adds to the company's momentum in its first year, including strategic partnerships with Dell EMC, IBM Cloud, VMware, Dizzion, Summit Technology, CenturyLink and others propelling customer growth across diverse corporations and service providers.

Caveonix's RiskForesight™ platform gives enterprises and service providers proactive cloud workload protection from cybersecurity risks and regulatory compliance gaps while reducing their overall cost of achieving a secure and compliant operation. RiskForesight provides seamless and consistent hybrid cloud protection using a common Risk Management Control Plane (RMCP) across a hybrid multi-cloud setup, enabling customers to see and manage cyber and compliance risks across a multi-cloud deployment environment for a more secure and compliant hybrid cloud.

"Recognition from the Golden Bridge Awards shows RiskForesight's technical leadership in defining the blueprint of cloud security platforms and validates Caveonix's vision of giving organizations everywhere the power of centralized security and compliance management, no matter how business and technology forces shape their cloud strategy," said Kaus Phaltankar, Caveonix Co-Founder and CEO. "These awards are a testament to Caveonix's efforts to providing our customers with the best possible solutions to keep their cloud workloads secure and compliant."

The Golden Bridge Awards® are an annual industry and peer recognition program honoring companies in major industries across the globe on best products and services, innovations and best deployments amongst others. Organizations from large to small and new start-ups are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and nonprofit.

Caveonix and other winners will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, October 28, 2019 during the annual Red Carpet SVUS Awards Ceremony.

About Caveonix

Caveonix is automating compliance and security posture management for the hybrid cloud. Caveonix's flagship product, RiskForesight™, allows enterprises and service providers to continuously detect, predict and act on security threats, vulnerabilities, and compliance issues impacting their hybrid cloud workloads. RiskForesight offers full-stack visibility into cloud infrastructure, platforms, applications, and data while leveraging predictive analytics and machine learning to build IT, cyber and compliance risk mitigation models across the full cyber control plane to ensure security, network, compliance and policy enforcement of all your cloud-based workloads. For more information, visit: www.caveonix.com .

