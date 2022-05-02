HELSINKI, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has closed an agreement to acquire the business of Kaldt og Varmt AS ("Kaldt og Varmt") in Norway. Kaldt og Varmt is a heating and cooling specialist based in Askim, Norway. The acquisition complements Caverion's service offering in the region.

Kaldt og Varmt operates in the Oslo area and its eastern surroundings. Since its establishment in 2016, the company has grown to be a solid player in the industry that also Caverion has co-operated with in the past. The company has five employees and the acquisition is expected to add approximately EUR 1 million in revenue for Caverion. The purchase price is not disclosed.

"The acquisition brings us new service expertise especially related to cooling and heat pumps. There is high demand for such technologies. The acquisition also helps us to reach a wider customer base in the future. We warmly welcome our new colleagues to the team," says Knut Gaaserud, Head of Division Norway.

For more information, please contact:

Knut Gaaserud, Head of Caverion's Division Norway, +47 9181 5318, [email protected]

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, Caverion Corporation, tel. +358 40 5581 328, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-acquires-the-business-of-kaldt-og-varmt-as--a-heating-and-cooling-specialist-in-norway,c3557769

SOURCE Caverion