Caverion builds a cleanroom for Semikron Danfoss in Germany

News provided by

Caverion

27 Jul, 2023, 03:23 ET

HELSINKI, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion is planning and building an ISO Class 8 cleanroom for Semikron Danfoss in Flensburg, Germany. The manufacturer of power electronics expands the production area at its site in Flensburg by 4,200 m². The services provided by Caverion cover the ceiling and walls of the cleanroom, including the technical disciplines electricity, automation, cooling, ventilation, sprinkler systems and heating. The value of the project is approximately EUR 15 million.

"For more than 10 years, Caverion has been our partner in the field of operational facility management as well as in the implementation of installation projects," says Owe Andresen, Head of Real Estate and Facility Management for the CER region at Semikron Danfoss. "This is one of the reasons why we trust Caverion with this challenging project."

"The customer trusts our expertise in this time-critical delivery," says Manfred Simmet, CEO of Caverion Germany. "The nine-month time frame for the completion of the project is ambitious, yet achievable."

The project will be completed in the second quarter of 2024.

Photos: Semikron Danfoss & Caverion GmbH

