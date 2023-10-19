Caverion chosen as the maintenance service provider for Fingrid's reserve power plants - ensuring the functionality of the electricity network including in exceptional situations

News provided by

Caverion

19 Oct, 2023, 04:11 ET

Caverion Corporation Investor news 10 October 2023 at 11.00 a.m. EET

Fingrid Oyj has chosen Caverion as the operation and maintenance service provider for its eight reserve power plants. Approximately 15 reserve power plant professionals will be transferred from the current service provider to Caverion.

HELSINKI, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the power plants starting from 1 January 2024. Operationally reliable and well-maintained reserve power plants make it possible to secure society's electricity supply during disruptions. The reserve power plants are used only in exceptional situations and, as a rule, only for short periods of time. Reserve power plants are not used for commercial electricity production. 

"Fingrid ensures that we get electricity in Finland without disruption. Committed and professional people at the reserve power plants ensure the reliable use of the plants in exceptional situations. During the procurement process, we paid special attention to the processes related to the commitment of the personnel and well-being. These topics are well covered at Caverion," says Sampsa Holmberg, Power Plant Manager at Fingrid.

"Our professionals are ready to take on the tasks and we can also bring a lot of new expertise to the supervision and preventive maintenance of reserve power plants. Our talented team will grow with this agreement and we warmly welcome all the new colleagues," says Elina Engman, Executive Vice President, Caverion Industry.

The operation and maintenance services included in the agreement cover the maintenance and repair of the reserve power plants, power plant test runs and general supervision. Caverion won the public tendering process for the services. The value of the agreement is approximately EUR 6 million.

Fingrid Oyj is Finland's transmission system operator. Fingrid's task is to secure reliable electricity in Finnish society under all circumstances and to promote a clean, market-oriented power system.

Read more about our cooperation with Fingrid

CONTACT:

Further information: 

Elina Engman, Executive Vice President, Caverion Industry, +358 50 351 4673 [email protected] 

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Caverion

Also from this source

Crayfish BidCo has agreed conditional purchases of further Caverion shares which will, after FCCA approval, fulfill acceptance condition under tender offer; update on FCCA process

Crayfish BidCo Oy has today published the following information through a stock exchange release: On 10 January 2023, Crayfish BidCo Oy (the...

Crayfish BidCo Oy supplements the tender offer document dated 7 March 2023 regarding its voluntary public cash tender offer for all shares in Caverion Corporation

On 10 January 2023, Crayfish BidCo Oy (the "Offeror"), a Finnish private limited liability company indirectly controlled by the entities comprising...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.