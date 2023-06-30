Caverion continues as a partner for Telia in data center maintenance in Finland

News provided by

Caverion

30 Jun, 2023, 03:54 ET

HELSINKI, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telia Finland and Caverion continue their partnership in data center maintenance. During the extended agreement period, Caverion is responsible of the maintenance of Telia Helsinki Data Center and other Telia's large and medium-sized data centers in Finland.

Telia's hundreds of data centers located in different parts of Finland are critical for communications traffic. Securing the smooth operation of the data centers requires 24/7 maintenance readiness. Caverion has overall responsibility for the technical maintenance of all building systems and other services for the premises. The agreement covers also remote controlling and monitoring services.

Caverion Automation helps to manage the conditions

Monitoring the conditions in the server rooms has been increasing during the past years, as Caverion, together with Telia, has been developing Caverion Automation solution. The solution helps to manage conditions and taking needed actions remotely instead of a physical site visit. This saves maintenance costs significantly.  

"Our services support Telia's own core business and we are committed to Telia's sustainability goals and reducing CO2 emissions in their properties. We can be proud of our work which enables performance and people's well-being in smart and sustainable built environments," says Ville Tamminen, Head of Caverion Finland and Baltics division.

Additional Information:
Pasi Vartiainen, Sales Director, Caverion Finland, [email protected], tel. +358 50 343 3171

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Caverion

Also from this source

Caverion expands its expertise in advisory services by acquiring business from Kiwa Inspecta in Finland

Caverion delivers one of the world's largest CO2 refrigeration systems to Oulun Energia in Finland

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.