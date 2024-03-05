Caverion Corporation Applies for the Delisting of Its Shares from Nasdaq Helsinki

Caverion Corporation Stock Exchange Release 5 March 2024 at 12:00 EET

HELSINKI, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Caverion Corporation ("Caverion") has today resolved to apply for the removal of Caverion's shares from public trading and for the delisting of Caverion's shares from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki").

Crayfish BidCo Oy ("Crayfish") holds more than 90 percent of the issued and outstanding shares in Caverion. Crayfish has, by its application to the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce dated 28 November 2023, commenced redemption proceedings in respect of Caverion's minority shares by initiating arbitral proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 3 of the Finnish Companies Act in order to obtain ownership of all the issued and outstanding shares in Caverion.

The Board of Directors of Caverion has today submitted an application to Nasdaq Helsinki for the removal of Caverion's shares from public trading and for delisting of the shares from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. In the application, it is requested that the removal of Caverion's from the public trading and the delisting of the shares from Nasdaq Helsinki would become effective as soon as possible after Crayfish has obtained title to all the issued and outstanding shares in Caverion by placing a security referred to in Chapter 18, Section 6 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act.

About Caverion

Caverion is a public limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Finland with its shares listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. Caverion is a Northern & Central European-based expert for smart and sustainable built environments, enabling performance and people's well-being. Caverion offers expert guidance during the entire life cycle of buildings, infrastructure or industrial sites and processes: from design & build to projects, technical and industrial maintenance, facility management as well as advisory services. At the end of December 2023, there were about 15,000 professionals serving customers at the service of Caverion Group in 10 countries.

