Caverion Corporation publishes condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2024

News provided by

Caverion

May 30, 2024, 02:41 ET

Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 30 May 2024 at 9:30 EET

HELSINKI, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation publishes condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2024

Caverion Corporation's parent company, Assemblin Caverion Group AB, has today published certain pro forma financial information reflecting the pro forma impacts of the strategic combination of Caverion Corporation and Assemblin Group AB, completed on 1 April 2024. Given that the aforementioned pro forma financial information contains certain standalone financial information concerning the Caverion Group, Caverion publishes condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for the Caverion Group as of and for the three months ended 31 March 2024, as attached to this release. Caverion's financial reporting practices announced on 20 December 2023 will remain unchanged.

Related disclosures 

CAVERION CORPORATION

For further information, please contact:

Pasi Päivärinta, interim CFO, tel. +358 50 485 0304, [email protected]  
Noora Koikkalainen, Head of Marketing, Communications, IR and Sustainability, tel. +358 50 562 6552, [email protected] 

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, key media, www.caverion.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-corporation-publishes-condensed-unaudited-consolidated-interim-financial-statements-as-of-a,c3990500

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3990500/2833242.pdf

Consolidated interim financial statements for Caverion Group 1.1.-31.3.2024

Also from this source

Notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Caverion Corporation

Notice is given to the shareholders of Caverion Corporation ("Caverion" or the "Company") that the Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday,...

Caverion to deliver process electrical and instrumentation installations in the Stora Enso Oulu mill

Stora Enso Oulu Oy has chosen Caverion to deliver work related to process electrics and instrumentation installations in their Oulu mill. The work is ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics