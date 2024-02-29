Caverion Corporation's Annual Review 2023 is published

News provided by

Caverion

29 Feb, 2024, 07:21 ET

Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 29 February 2024 at 14:00 EET 

HELSINKI, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation's Annual Review 2023 has been published today. The Annual Review includes the Board of Directors' Report including Disclosure regarding non-financial information, the consolidated financial statements (IFRS), the parent company financial statements (FAS) and the Auditors' report.

The Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The format is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML), and the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags and the notes to the consolidated financial statements with XBRL block tags. The auditing firm Authorised Public Accountants Ernst & Young Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Caverion's ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.

In addition, Caverion has published its Corporate Governance Statement, Remuneration Report and Sustainability Report for 2023.

The Annual Review, the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Report and the Sustainability Report are attached to this release as PDF files and the Annual Review containing the official Financial Statements also as an XHTML file. All documents are also shortly available at Caverion's website www.caverion.com.

Caverion does not publish the reports in printed format.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact: 

Noora Koikkalainen, Head of Marketing, Communications and IR, tel. +358 50 562 6552, [email protected] 

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Inside information: Caverion Corporation to redeem its outstanding notes due 25 February 2027

This notice is made in respect of the Caverion Corporation senior unsecured 2.750 per cent notes due 25 February 2027 (ISIN: FI4000518212), the...

Caverion Corporation's Financial Statement Release for 1 January - 31 December 2023: Eventful year with all-time high results

Caverion Corporation's Financial Statement Release for 1 January – 31 December 2023: Eventful year with all-time high results 1 January – 31 December ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics