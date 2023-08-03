Caverion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2024

HELSINKI, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion will publish its Financial Statements Release for 2023 on Thursday 8 February 2024 at approximately 8:00 a.m. Finnish time (EET). Annual Review 2023 including the financial statements will be published during week 9/2024, at the latest.

In addition, Caverion will publish three financial reports in 2024:

Interim report for January−March on 25 April 2024

Half yearly report for January−June on 31 July 2024

Interim report for January−September on 31 October 2024

Half yearly report and interim reports will be published at approximately 8:00 a.m. Finnish time. Caverion follows a so-called silent period 30 days before the announcement of the said financial reports.

Caverion Corporation's Annual General Meeting will be held on Monday 25 March 2024 in Helsinki, Finland. Caverion's Board of Directors will summon the Annual General Meeting at a later date. Possible request from a shareholder to have a matter dealt with by the Annual General Meeting shall be submitted in writing no later than 12 January 2024 to Caverion Corporation, Elina Kaura, P.O. Box 71, FI-01601 Vantaa or by e-mail to [email protected].

Elina Kaura, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 40 722 3334, [email protected]

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 5581 328, [email protected]

