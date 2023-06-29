Caverion expands its expertise in advisory services by acquiring business from Kiwa Inspecta in Finland

News provided by

Caverion

29 Jun, 2023, 03:19 ET

Caverion Corporation Investor news 29 June 2023 at 10.00 a.m. EEST

HELSINKI, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion complements its advisory services by acquiring Inspecta Oy's building services business unit in Finland. In connection with the transaction, 50 experts from Kiwa Inspecta will move to Caverion Finland. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval, which is expected during the autumn.

"Kiwa's current strategy is based on growth at the core of the TIC, Testing, Inspection, Certification, business, and for this reason we are divesting the building services business unit. The knowledge and expertise of our experts in this field will in the future strengthen the service network of Caverion, one of the leaders in Finland, which is something we can be very pleased about," says Jussi Ojanen, Country Manager of Kiwa Finland.

Kiwa's building services and consultancy provides services related to building condition surveys, consisting of field services and assessments to buildings, structures, and HVAC systems.  

The business to be acquired is focused on eight locations in Finland: Oulu, Vantaa, Tampere, Turku, Seinäjoki, Rovaniemi, Lahti and Jyväskylä.

"The demands on the built environment are increasing, and the importance of advisory services for the life cycle of buildings is growing at an accelerating pace. The Kiwa building services business to be acquired supports Caverion's sustainable growth strategy and will expand our managed services offering for our customers nationwide. I am looking forward to warmly welcoming the new Caverion employees to our team," says Ville Tamminen, Head of Finland and Baltics division at Caverion.

Read more about our services

Kiwa is independent, impartial and one of the world's leading testing, inspection and certification companies. Kiwa is the guarantor of safety, responsibility and technical and functional compliance. In Finland, Kiwa has more than 700 experts in different parts of the country. The company is part of the global SHV family of companies.

For more information, please contact: Kirsi Hemmilä, Communications Manager, Caverion Finland, kirsi.hemmila[at]caverion.com, tel. +358 50 390 0941

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Caverion

Also from this source

Caverion delivers one of the world's largest CO2 refrigeration systems to Oulun Energia in Finland

Caverion acquires VVS Teknikk in Ålesund, Norway

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.