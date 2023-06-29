Caverion expands its expertise in advisory services by acquiring business from Kiwa Inspecta in Finland

Caverion Corporation Investor news 29 June 2023 at 10.00 a.m. EEST

HELSINKI, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion complements its advisory services by acquiring Inspecta Oy's building services business unit in Finland. In connection with the transaction, 50 experts from Kiwa Inspecta will move to Caverion Finland. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval, which is expected during the autumn.

"Kiwa's current strategy is based on growth at the core of the TIC, Testing, Inspection, Certification, business, and for this reason we are divesting the building services business unit. The knowledge and expertise of our experts in this field will in the future strengthen the service network of Caverion, one of the leaders in Finland, which is something we can be very pleased about," says Jussi Ojanen, Country Manager of Kiwa Finland.

Kiwa's building services and consultancy provides services related to building condition surveys, consisting of field services and assessments to buildings, structures, and HVAC systems.

The business to be acquired is focused on eight locations in Finland: Oulu, Vantaa, Tampere, Turku, Seinäjoki, Rovaniemi, Lahti and Jyväskylä.

"The demands on the built environment are increasing, and the importance of advisory services for the life cycle of buildings is growing at an accelerating pace. The Kiwa building services business to be acquired supports Caverion's sustainable growth strategy and will expand our managed services offering for our customers nationwide. I am looking forward to warmly welcoming the new Caverion employees to our team," says Ville Tamminen, Head of Finland and Baltics division at Caverion.

Kiwa is independent, impartial and one of the world's leading testing, inspection and certification companies. Kiwa is the guarantor of safety, responsibility and technical and functional compliance. In Finland, Kiwa has more than 700 experts in different parts of the country. The company is part of the global SHV family of companies.

For more information, please contact: Kirsi Hemmilä, Communications Manager, Caverion Finland, kirsi.hemmila[at]caverion.com, tel. +358 50 390 0941

