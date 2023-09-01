Caverion expands its expertise in advisory services in Finland - 50 experts from Kiwa Inspecta are joining the company today

Caverion Corporation Investor news 1 September 2023 at 2.10 p.m. EEST

HELSINKI, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion announced in June the acquisition of Inspecta Oy's building services business unit. The transaction was completed today, 1 September, and 50 Kiwa Inspecta experts are now part of Caverion.

The transaction is based on Caverion's growth strategy. The expansion of advisory services supports the company's business and its role as a leading provider of facility management services. 

Determining the condition of a building is the starting point for planning measures and for ensuring sustainable and energy wise use of the building throughout its life cycle. The new Caverion experts will continue to provide customers with services related to condition assessments of building structures and technical systems, indoor air condition surveys, project planning and management and supervision. 

"A warm welcome to our new experts! There is a continuous demand for our advisory services and we want to support our customers in choosing energy wise and sustainable solutions throughout the life cycle of their buildings," says Laura Karotie, Head of Managed Operations, Caverion Finland.

For more information, please contact: Kirsi Hemmilä, Communications Manager, Caverion Finland, [email protected], tel. +358 50 390 0941

