Caverion implements a power line project for Fingrid in Central Finland – increasing security in future electricity transmission capability

Caverion will build a new 110 kV power line to replace an aged power line from Kauppila to Joroinen in Central Finland. The customer in the project is Fingrid, Finland's transmission system operator.

"In order to secure future power transmission capability, Fingrid will replace several power lines. This project also includes a section of approximately 15 km to connect the Niinimäki wind farm to the grid," says Tommi Olsson, Project Manager, Fingrid.

The project includes the demolition of the old power line and replacing the old wooden power line columns with new steel columns. The length of the power line to be replaced is approximately 57 km.

"Wind power investments are progressing rapidly. The functionality of the grid and power transmission play a key role in offering clean electricity for consumption and industrial investments in Finland. We can help our customers in the green transition, as we can offer an extensive range of services for the entire energy sector," says Elina Engman, Head of Caverion Industry division.

Caverion already has the first section, approximately 41 km, of the project under construction. This section from Hämeenlahti, Jyväskylä to the Kauppila substation in Kangasniemi will be completed in spring 2024. The second section from Kauppila to Hännilä, will be completed by the end of 2025. On average the project will employ around 20 people during the construction period.

The value of the project is approximately EUR 11 million for Caverion.

