Caverion postpones slightly the disclosure of its interim report for January−September 2022

HELSINKI, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation postpones slightly the disclosure of its interim report for January−September 2022. The interim report was previously informed to be published on 3 November 2022 at approximately 8:00 a.m. EET. The new disclosure time is on 3 November 2022 at approximately 8:30 a.m. EET.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, key media, www.caverion.com

For further information:

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, Caverion Corporation, tel. +358 40 5581 328, [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Caverion