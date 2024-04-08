Caverion to deliver building solutions for new chalets in Himos, ski destination in Central Finland

Caverion Corporation Investor News 8 April 2024 at 10:00 EET

HELSINKI, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Finnish retail chain Osuuskauppa Keskimaa has selected Caverion to implement the building solutions for the holiday apartments and restaurant to be built in Himos, Central Finland.

"Our services being built at Himos will definitely attract more people to visit Himos and increase tourism in Central Finland. The project will also have a very significant impact on employment in the current downturn in the construction sector. The total employment impact of the project is estimated to be up to 200 man-years," says Niko Toivanen, CFO at Osuuskauppa Keskimaa.

Osuuskauppa Keskimaa's project consists of a total of 121 holiday homes in three properties at the foot of the west slopes in Himos. The complex also includes a 180-seat restaurant. Construction work will start in May 2024 and the holiday homes will be completed in autumn 2025.

Caverion is responsible for the implementation of building solutions for the properties, including heating, sanitation and ventilation, electricity, security, refrigeration and cooling.

"We are happy to be part of this project, which will make Himos a more diverse destination and bring growth to tourism in the area. With our excellent expertise and the choice of high-quality technical systems, we will ensure good conditions for all," says Ville Tamminen, Head of Caverion Finland.

The main contractor of the project is a Finnish construction company, Rakennusliike Lapti Oy.

Himos, located in town of Jämsä, has the largest and most diverse ski slopes in the Southern Finland.

