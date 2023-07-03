Caverion to implement the expansion of Fingrid's substation in Siuntio - increasing the security of electricity supply in the Helsinki region

Caverion Corporation Investor news 3 July 2023 at 10.00 a.m. EEST

HELSINKI, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingrid has selected Caverion to implement the Siuntio substation project, which will improve the operational reliability of the electricity network in the area.

"We are building, renewing and expanding substations in the Helsinki region and thus securing a reliable electricity supply. The project is also important for Microsoft's data centre in Vihti, as it will be connected to the Kopula substation with three 110 kV connections," says Ville-Petteri Haljala, project manager, Fingrid.

The project will expand the 110 kV switchyard of the current 400/110 kV substation. In addition, significant changes will be made to the existing yard structures in Kopula's 110 kV switchyard. The substation's entire protection and automation system will also be replaced, and a new control room building will be constructed.

"We recently expanded our expertise by acquiring the substation and power line business of TM Voima in Finland. We are proud to offer our solid project expertise to Fingrid, the company responsible for the Finnish main grid. Securing electricity supply and the safe distribution of electricity are part of society's critical functions, and we definitely want to contribute to it," says Elina Engman, Head of Caverion Industry division.

The value of the project is approximately EUR 10 million. The project will begin in July 2023 and end in January 2026.

Elina Engman, Head of Caverion Industry division, [email protected], tel. +358 50 351 4673

