Caverion to renew Fingrid's power lines in Northern Ostrobothnia, Finland - increasing the capacity of the electricity network in the green transition

10 July 2023



Caverion has signed a contract for the renewal of power lines with Finland's transmission system operator Fingrid. The project covers the renewal of approximately 27 km of a 110 kV power line between Siikajoki and Liminka in Northern Ostrobothnia. In addition, a new, approximately 10 km long 2 x 110 kV power line will be built. This will result in increased transmission capacity and improved operational reliability for the network.

"Finland's extensive wind power investments demand a large capacity from the national grid. Some of the power lines need to be renewed, and new ones have to be built. In order to strengthen the power line starting from the Siikajoki substation, that section will be renewed with a double-strength power line and the old wooden columns replaced with new steel columns," says Rami Isomäki, Project Manager, Fingrid Oyj.

"As a strong player in the energy sector, Caverion takes part in the construction of electricity generation infrastructure and enables the ongoing energy transition in a multifaceted way. Our power line construction experts continue the close cooperation with Fingrid. We are very happy and proud that our customer is entrusting us with these projects", these projects," says Elina Engman, Head of Caverion Industry division.

The value of the contract is approximately EUR 7 million, and it will be completed by autumn 2024.

