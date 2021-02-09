Cavit Wines Launches The Cavit Cares Pizza Challenge To Support Local Pizzerias and Restaurants Nationwide

"The Cavit brand has been executing campaigns around pizza for over 10 years and this year we're excited to be adding elements to the program to help small businesses during this challenging time for the industry," said Bethany Burke, Sr. Vice President, Public Relations & Corp. Communications, Palm Bay International, Cavit's exclusive U.S. importer. "Who doesn't love pizza and wine? We can't wait to see consumers around the U.S. sharing their favorite pizza and of course, the delicious Cavit wines they pair it with."

In addition to awareness brought on from the social media posts, for every entry, Cavit will be donating $1 (up to $20,000) to the James Beard Foundation's Open for Good campaign. All participants are also eligible to win one of two $2,500 credits in the Slice app for "free pizza for a year." Cavit customers who order through the Slice app for the first time will receive $5 off if they use the code, CAVIT.

The Cavit Cares Pizza Challenge runs from February 9, 2021 to March 31, 2021; for additional information and official rules please visit Cavit.com/CavitCares.

About Cavit Wines

Cavit, hailing from northern Italy's breathtaking Trentino region, first made its way to America in the 1970s and has become the #1 Italian Wine Brand in America*, with a diverse range of high-quality varietal wines that are versatile and easy-to-enjoy. Cavit swept onto the radar of American wine lovers as an early pioneer of a then little-known white wine called Pinot Grigio. The Cavit Collection is comprised of Pinot Noir, Riesling, Oak Zero Chardonnay, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Moscato, Cavit Select Red Blend, Rosé, Prosecco, Sweet Red and Pinot Grigio – America's #1 Italian wine*. For more information, please visit http://www.cavit.com or follow at http://www.facebook.com/cavitwines and http://www.instagram.com/cavitwines.

About Palm Bay International:

Palm Bay International, a dynamic family-owned company, offers one of the nation's most comprehensive portfolios of imported wines and spirits from key appellations/origins around the globe, as well as a growing roster of domestic wines. Among Palm Bay's most valued assets is its remarkable network of long-term partnerships with the foremost wholesale companies in all 50 states, as well as the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. With the crucial collaboration of these partners, Palm Bay's portfolio is able to meet the needs of every level of the industry, from independent restaurants and retail stores, to chain accounts, supermarkets, hotels, airlines, cruise ships, duty-free accounts and U.S. military bases. This impressive diversity of brands, accounts and relationships positions Palm Bay as a major source of fine wines and spirits and an industry leader in the U.S. marketplace. For more visit: http://www.palmbay.com.

About Slice

Slice transforms independent pizzerias with the specialized technology, marketing, data, insights shared services and guidance they need, to serve today's digital-minded customers. The low, fixed-cost per order model is designed to benefit both the business owner and consumer alike. Enabling small businesses to thrive makes it easy for customers to order from their go-to shops and discover their next favorite. Serial tech entrepreneur Ilir Sela started Slice to solve the digital challenges of his family's New York City pizzerias. Today, the company partners with over 14,000 pizzerias across 3,000 cities in all 50 states forming the nation's largest marketplace for authentic pizza. For more information, visit slicelife.com.

Contact:

Berk Communications

[email protected]

Palm Bay International

Bethany Burke

[email protected]

*Nielsen xAOC + L 52wks ending 11-28-20

SOURCE Cavit Wines

Related Links

http://www.cavit.com

