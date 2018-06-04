Cavium Announces Support for EdgeX Foundry for Edge and IoT Computing

Available immediately on the OCTEON TX® family of products, including the CN80xx/81xx and the CN83xx series, EdgeX Foundry hosts a full hardware- and OS-agnostic reference software platform to enable an ecosystem of plug-and-play components that unifies the marketplace and accelerates the deployment of IoT solutions.

Advanced automation has changed the nature of manufacturing and led to a redesign of production lines. The connectivity and security of the data sensors has created challenges in both latency and the sheer volume of data being processed in real time. With the upcoming advent of 5G and the increased data requirements, having intelligent edge services is a critical requirement for future 5G networks.

OCTEON TX SoCs in combination with EdgeX Foundry provides an ideal platform to manage this new paradigm. The OCTEON TX family of highly integrated Arm® processors allows customers to provide scalable low latency solutions to meet these needs.

"Edge computing extends the concepts of distributed computing to the very edge of the network providing services and control closely aligned to real time needs for future IoT and 5G networks. As well as providing live traffic analysis," said Raj Singh, Vice President & General Manager of the Network & Communication Group at Cavium. "This alleviates the load on the core network and provides significantly better response and throughput for the entire network."

"Interoperability and unification of standards is vital for companies that are developing commercial solutions on the IoT Edge, which is why EdgeX Foundry is a perfect fit for Cavium," said Keith Steele, Chair of the EdgeX Foundry Technical Steering Committee and CEO of IOTech. "We are pleased to see Cavium support EdgeX on their OCTEON TX family of optimized Arm V8 SoCs. We believe this collaboration can help the EdgeX ecosystem accelerate the development and deployment of critical applications and services across a wide range of IoT use cases."

About Cavium

Cavium, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAVM), offers a broad portfolio of infrastructure solutions for compute, security, storage, switching, connectivity and baseband processing. Cavium's highly integrated multi-core SoC products deliver software compatible solutions across low to high performance points enabling secure and intelligent functionality in Enterprise, Data Center and Service Provider Equipment. Cavium processors and solutions are supported by an extensive ecosystem of operating systems, tools, application stacks, hardware-reference designs and other products. Cavium is headquartered in San Jose, CA with design centers in California, Massachusetts, India, Israel, China and Taiwan.

