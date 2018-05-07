Cavium Announces ThunderX2® General Availability

"ThunderX2 combines our second generation Armv8-A custom core that delivers core and socket level performance comparable to highest end incumbent server CPUs, with best-in-class memory bandwidth, memory capacity and rich IO configurations to provide a highly differentiated offering for the server market, greatly expanding our serviceable server TAM," said Gopal Hegde, Vice President and General Manager, Data Center Processor Group, Cavium. "We have been working with over 60 different partners including OEMs, ODMs, and independent software and hardware vendors to enable the seamless deployment of ThunderX2 based platforms, and we are pleased to announce general availability of ThunderX2."

ThunderX2 SoC Family Technical Specifications:

The ThunderX2 processor family is a single chip system on a chip (SoC). Key ThunderX2 features include:

Single chip system on a chip (SoC) server CPU

Core and socket level performance comparable to highest end Xeon Skylake Platinum CPUs

Second generation of full custom Cavium Arm core

Quad Issue, Fully Out of Order



Full SMT support – 1, 2, 4 threads per core



Up to 2.5 GHz in normal mode, up to 3 GHz in Turbo mode



3X single thread performance compared to ThunderX ®

Up to 32 cores per socket delivering > 2.5-3X socket level performance compared to ThunderX

Cache:

32 KB L1 instruction and data cache, 256KB L2 per core



32 MB distributed L3 cache

Advanced server class RAS features covering memory, CPU, cache, CCPI2 and PCIe interfaces

Advanced power management

On-chip management engine for dynamic voltage and frequency scaling across the chip



Full Turbo mode support

Single and dual socket configuration support using 2 nd generation of Cavium Coherent Interconnect with > 2.5X coherent bandwidth compared to ThunderX

generation of Cavium Coherent Interconnect with > 2.5X coherent bandwidth compared to ThunderX System Memory

8 DDR4 memory controllers per socket



Dual DIMM per memory controller, for a total of 16 DIMMs per socket



Up to 4 TB of memory in dual socket configuration



33% higher memory bandwidth and memory capacity compared to Xeon Skylake Platinum CPUs

Flexible IO:

Integrated 56 lanes of PCIe Gen3 interfaces, x1, x4, x8 and x16 support, 14 integrated PCIe controllers



Integrated SATAv3, GPIOs, USB interfaces



16% higher IO bandwidth compared to Xeon Skylake Platinum CPUs

The ThunderX2 family includes over 40 different SKUs for both scale up and scale out applications, ranging from top bin 32 core 2.5GHz parts to 16-core 1.6GHz parts, mapping directly across Intel's Xeon Skylake server CPUs from highest end Platinum to low end SKUs. With list prices for volume SKUs (32 core 2.2GHz and below) ranging from $1795 to $800, the ThunderX2 family offers 2-4X better performance per dollar compared to Xeon Skylake family of processors. The ThunderX2 family is fully compliant with Armv8-A architecture specifications as well as the Arm Server Base System Architecture and Arm Server Base Boot Requirements standards. The ThunderX2 SoC family is supported by a comprehensive software ecosystem, ranging from platform level systems management and firmware to commercial Operating Systems, Development Environments and Applications. Cavium has actively engaged in server industry standards groups such as UEFI and delivered numerous reference platforms to a broad array of community and corporate partners. Cavium has also demonstrated its leadership role in the Open Source software community driving upstream kernel enablement and toolchain optimization, actively contributing to Linaro's Enterprise and Networking Groups, investing in key Linux Foundation projects such as DPDK, OpenHPC, OPNFV and Xen and sponsoring the FreeBSD Foundation's Armv8 server implementation.

Supporting Quotes from System Partners

"Since the first Mont-Blanc project, our vision has been that Arm based CPUs would be a good alternative for high end servers and HPC in particular," said Eric Eppe, Global Head of Solution Marketing & Portfolio – HPC & Quantum at Atos. "The HPC community was waiting for it, BullSequana X1000 and ThunderX2's augmented memory bandwidth are offering the best-in-class TCO for customers using memory-bound applications."

"We've been working on ThunderX2 since its inception, it is now ready for prime time and we are really excited by this great step towards delivering Arm-based HPC platforms to our customers," said Agnès Boudot – VP HPC & Quantum at Atos. "We have a long term strategic engagement with Arm and Cavium, which will lead the way to our Exascale Program."

"Cray works closely with our customers to understand their workload requirements in order to deliver the highest-performance, most scalable systems on the planet," said Fred Kohout, senior vice president of products and chief marketing officer at Cray. "And that's why Cray is the only system partner that has developed an enhanced programming environment and compilers specifically for the Cavium ThunderX2 Arm processor."

"We are impressed with the customer response to our early deployments of HPE Apollo 70 Servers utilizing Cavium's ThunderX2 Arm processors," said Bill Mannel, Vice President and General Manager of High Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). "Integrating ThunderX2 into the HPE Apollo 70 Servers is another example of HPE's leadership in driving innovation and superior technical solutions into the HPC server market. The ThunderX2 processor provides excellent compute and memory performance that is critical for our HPE Apollo 70 customers and the applications they depend on."

Supporting Quotes from End Users

Dr. Leendert van Doorn, Distinguished Engineer, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Corp said, "We congratulate Cavium on bringing a two-socket, highly competitive Arm server to the market that can address demanding workloads. We have contributed the design of the ThunderX2 motherboard for Microsoft's Project Olympus specification to the Open Compute Project and we look forward to further optimizing our internal cloud services workloads for ThunderX2."

"Sandia has been actively testing a range of key codes and applications on ThunderX2 as part of our ASC Advanced Architecture Testbed project," said Jim Laros, Principal Member of Technical Staff at Sandia National Laboratories. "Sandia's experience with ThunderX2 to date has significantly accelerated our ability to expand our compute environment to support the Armv8 based system architecture along with optimized software solutions that are key to our research and development community."

"We are running a set of widely used HPC science codes on prototype ThunderX2 platforms, and we are seeing impressive performance out of the box, competitive with high end, latest generation server CPUs," said Prof. Simon McIntosh-Smith, Leader of the GW4 Isambard project and Professor of High Performance Computing at the University of Bristol. "We are looking forward to deploying our production scientific workloads on ThunderX2 based production platforms."

Availability

ThunderX2 processors with full design collaterals and reference platforms are available. Multiple ODM and OEM platforms are also available. Contact your local Cavium sales representatives for further information and order placement.

For more information on ThunderX2, please visit: http://cavium.com/ThunderX2_Arm_Processors.html

About Cavium

Cavium, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAVM), offers a broad portfolio of infrastructure solutions for compute, security, storage, switching, connectivity and baseband processing. Cavium's highly integrated multi-core SoC products deliver software compatible solutions across low to high performance points enabling secure and intelligent functionality in Enterprise, Data Center and Service Provider Equipment. Cavium processors and solutions are supported by an extensive ecosystem of operating systems, tools, application stacks, hardware-reference designs and other products. Cavium is headquartered in San Jose, CA with design centers in California, Massachusetts, India, Israel, China and Taiwan.

