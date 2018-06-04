Cavium Enables Arm®v8-based Universal CPE Solutions with OCTEON TX® SoC

The CN80XX, CN81XX, CN82XX, and CN83X product families all feature integrated hardware acceleration for packet processing, security, and multi-core scaling from 2 to 24 cores and deliver break-through performance per dollar and watt.

Increasingly, service providers are driving deployment of innovative new services at the customer premises using new distributed network architectures. The needs of this new topology require a significant increase in performance and functionality including full virtualization. The OCTEON TX product line is built from the ground up to seamlessly run Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) on Universal CPEs (uCPEs). Featuring proven integrated acceleration for high-speed packet processing and security using industry standard application programming interfaces (APIs) such as DPDK and ODP the OCTEON TX products provide a fast, efficient platform for deployment.

"We are pleased to offer a comprehensive solution to the needs of the uCPE market, allowing our OEM and ODM customers to provide cost-effective high performance to the service provider market," said Raj Singh, VP/GM of Cavium's Networking and Communication Group. "The changes in how customer premises equipment is deployed and used are a key driving force for this technology."

"Cavium's acknowledged track record in multicore compute and networking has culminated with the OCTEON TX product family. The highly scalable architecture and integrated acceleration across the full spectrum offer a compelling Armv8 alternative to legacy architectures," said Simon Stanley, Founder and Principal Consultant at Earlswood Marketing, Ltd.

The OCTEON TX line is supported by a broad range of ODM partner platforms whose solutions are enabling rapid time-to-market for these new applications. Many of these will be demonstrated in Cavium's suite# 2412 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel during Computex, Taipei.

About Cavium

Cavium, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAVM) offers a broad portfolio of infrastructure solutions for compute, security, storage, switching, connectivity, and baseband processing. Cavium's highly integrated multi-core SoC products deliver software compatible solutions across low to high performance points enabling secure and intelligent functionality in Enterprise, Data Center and Service Provider Equipment. Cavium processors and solutions are supported by an extensive ecosystem of operating systems, tools, application stacks, hardware-reference designs, and other products. Cavium is headquartered in San Jose, CA with design centers in California, Massachusetts, India, Israel, China, and Taiwan. For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.cavium.com/.

