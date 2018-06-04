Cavium Enables Telecom Infra Project OpenCellular Base Stations in Operators Network Trials

OC-LTE outdoor base stations previously limited to lab testing have now been deployed in a number of network operator laboratories as well as live field trials in Europe and Africa. Cavium technicians in conjunction with operators and system integrators have provisioned OC-LTE base stations to provide LTE services in targeted underserved areas. This expanded field support ecosystem continues to expand, allowing deployments to spread around the globe.

The OC-LTE outdoor base station exclusively uses the OCTEON Fusion-M CNF7130 and the Cavium contributed L1 PHY and commercial L2-L3 protocol stack which have been successfully deployed in multiple commercial networks around the world.

"Cavium's continued commitment to the TIP OpenCellular LTE program has been greatly appreciated by the community," said Kashif Ali, Facebook Co-chair of the OpenCellular project. "Their willingness to contribute both technology and expertise to the program is helping to build momentum for many upcoming deployments."

"We are reaching the final stages of preparation for large-scale deployment of OC-LTE basestations," said Jean-Francois Lacasse, Cavium Wireless Integration Sr. Manager and OC-LTE Radio Access Working Group Lead. "Helping operators and system integrators plan for and then deploy the basestations in live networks is among the most important final steps in the process. By supporting the trials, Cavium is helping to expand the knowledge base and expertise required by the TIP community."

Cavium will host a live demonstration of the OC-LTE base station their Computex suite at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Taipei during the week of June 5 - 9.

