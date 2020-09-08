CavoGene LifeSciences Appoints Daniel Jorgensen, MD, MPH, MBA as Chief Executive Officer

GLEN BURNIE, Md., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CavoGene LifeSciences, a biotechnology company committed to individuals worldwide who are impacted by various neurodegenerative diseases, is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Jorgensen, MD, MPH, MBA as the company's Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Jorgensen is an accomplished physician executive with 22+ years of Industry experience in small and large companies, both public and private, including C-level positions over the past 9 years. In these roles, he has interacted closely with a broad range of investors. Dr. Jorgensen's background includes comprehensive research, development, and commercialization experience for small molecules, biologics/vaccines, and devices, across multiple therapeutic areas, particularly infectious diseases, immunology/inflammation, and rare genetic disorders, playing a key role in multiple regulatory approvals. He was educated at Yale (BS), Univ. of Wisconsin (MD), Univ. of Washington (MPH), and Yale (MBA) and holds board certifications in Pediatrics, Infectious Diseases, and Preventive Medicine.

Jim Sergi, interim CEO and Board Chair reported, "This is an excellent time for Dr. Jorgensen to join CavoGene, as we accelerate Syncav 1 through first-in-human clinical trials in ALS, while working with strategic partners of Syncav 1 in Alzheimer's, Traumatic Brain Injury, Parkinson's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis."

"I am delighted to be working with the team at CavoGene and its game changing gene therapies for various neurodegenerative diseases, and I am very excited about our lead clinical program in ALS, which we expect to enter clinical trials by early 2022," says Daniel Jorgensen, MD, MPH, MBA, CEO CavoGene Life Sciences.

CavoGene is developing a novel gene therapy treatment for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig's Disease) that enlists the body to repair itself by rebuilding neuronal signaling architecture to restore neuron function. This approach has been validated in multiple animal disease models.

For more information, visit www.cavogene.com.

About CavoGene LifeSciences:

CavoGene LifeSciences is a biotechnology company committed to individuals worldwide who are impacted by various neurodegenerative diseases. We are dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel gene therapies that attenuate memory loss and increase synaptic neuroplasticity. CavoGene has secured exclusive license to SynCav1, a novel and neuron specific gene therapy to target caveolin expression and restore synaptic signaling and improve cognitive function in the neurodegenerative brain. CavoGene has partnered with M. M. Dillon & Co for fundraising efforts.

About M. M. Dillon & Co.:

M.M. Dillon is a leading healthcare and technology focused boutique investment bank that offers a unique blend of extraordinary capabilities combined with extensive C-Suite corporate sector experience. M.M. Dillon works with leading public and private healthcare and technology companies, hedge funds, private equity and venture capital firms across the healthcare and technology landscape with a primary focus on Biotech, Biopharma, Specialty Pharma, Devices, Software, Security and Equipment. For more information, visit www.mmdillon.com or contact Joseph Chiarelli at [email protected].

