CAVU Expands Leadership Pro Course to College Students

Training Company Partners with Lamar University

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CAVU, a premier leadership training company founded by former U.S. military leaders, is expanding its signature Leadership Pro program to college students, beginning with Lamar University's College of Engineering.

Eighty engineering students at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas, will have the opportunity to earn a CAVU leadership certificate, setting them apart in the job market with skills well beyond technical expertise.

Will Burney is a Leadership Pro instructor for CAVU and a retired Navy TOPGUN commander.

Since launching in 2020, CAVU's Leadership Pro online course has empowered over 2,700 professionals from some of the world's most demanding industries to build and master essential leadership skills so they can lead with confidence.

The introduction of Leadership Pro at the college level during the 2024-25 academic year marks an exciting expansion of CAVU's mission.

"Our program draws on real-world lessons from leaders who've excelled in environments where human performance is key to success," said Dell D. Bull, CAVU's executive vice president of business development and a former rear admiral in the U.S. Navy. "By introducing these future engineers to leadership strategies early on, we're giving them the tools to excel technically and step confidently into leadership roles as they enter the workforce."

The Lamar course includes 44 10-minute video segments covering topics including Leadership vs. Management, Delegation, Leadership Traits and Styles, Mentoring, Leading Remote Workers and Emotional Intelligence. Bull also will visit Lamar to engage with students.

"We're giving students the foundational skills and mindset they need to excel under pressure and lead with confidence as they step into their careers," said Will Burney, a former Navy TOPGUN commander who is a Leadership Pro instructor and CAVU's vice president of human performance curricula.

Dr. Robert K. Bradley, industrial engineering assistant professor at Lamar, said there is a need for strong leadership training because post-pandemic, leadership and teamwork-related problems have emerged as bigger issues than technical challenges for his teams. "I am hearing more frequently that executives and hiring managers say they need engineers with stronger soft skills," Bradley said.

CAVU plans to expand this college-level offering to additional universities nationwide.

About CAVU

CAVU, the RelyOn Leadership Academy, deploys tested, regimented safety and leadership strategies that ignite lasting cultural change, focusing on preventing incidents rooted in human error. CAVU stands for "Ceiling And Visibility Unlimited," an aviation term defining the perfect day to fly. Learn more at www.cavu-intl.com.

