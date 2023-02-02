CAVU HCM Acquires Two Payroll Service Companies Continuing its Accelerated Growth

PEORIA, Ill., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CAVU Human Capital Management (HCM), an emerging provider of technology, payroll, human resources, and workforce management solutions, announced it has acquired ABCS Payroll located in DuBois, Pennsylvania, and Pay Team located in Atlanta, Georgia. CAVU HCM continues to execute on its aggressive acquisition strategy and, as a result, has experienced recurring revenue growth of approximately 222% in the last 12 months.

ABCS Payroll has been in business since 1989 providing payroll and human capital management services to companies throughout western Pennsylvania. Pay Team has provided payroll services throughout the Atlanta metropolitan area for over 12 years. The acquisition of these two companies expands CAVU HCM's operational and services footprint to Pennsylvania and expands its client base in both states.

"We started CAVU HCM just over two years ago with the goal of creating a boutique payroll services company focused on high client satisfaction on a national scale. Today, through the additional of these two companies, CAVU HCM has offices in IL, PA, GA, FL, NV, and NM servicing clients in 48 states. CAVU is rapidly becoming a major player in the independent payroll and HCM industry," said Marty Hamby, Co-CEO of CAVU HCM.

About CAVU Human Capital Management

CAVU HCM is a one-of-a-kind boutique payroll and HR technology and services firm providing payroll, HR, time and attendance, talent management, and tax credits to companies ranging in size from just few employees to those with 500+ employees. Client relationships are our number one priority, and our motivation is to meet our clients' objectives and to constantly identify areas where we can bring "CAVU." C-A-V-U, the acronym, stands for Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited. CAVU HCM provides best-in-class technology and a unique personal experience online and offline. We give owners of growing businesses the high-end tools and resources to empower their growth.

For more information about CAVU HCM, please visit www.cavuhcm.com.

