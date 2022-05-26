CAVU HCM Launches Two New Free Integrations to Deliver Greater Value to Clients

PEORIA, Ill., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAVU Human Capital Management (HCM), an emerging provider of technology, payroll, and human resources, today announced the launch of two new free integrations for its clients. The first integration is with The Work Number by Equifax to automate verification of income and employment requests from credentialed verifiers. The second integration is with ZayZoon to allow employees of our clients to receive their earn wages immediately.

The Work Number provides a streamlined, transparent, and automated service allowing authenticated verifiers to quickly and accurately leverage over 114 million active records to help complete the employment and income verification process needed to help make credit decisions. The Work Number by Equifax automates the verification process, reduces the chance for human error, and provides timely responses employees depend upon when applying for credit, jobs, or social safety net benefits. CAVU's integrated verification service is available at no cost to CAVU HCM clients.

With the launch of the Zayzoon integration and partnership, we are able to provide our clients' employees the flexibility and empowerment to access their earned wages on demand, prior to their traditional payday. Once an employee signs up, they get access to their earned wages without waiting. 89% of employees surveyed by ZayZoon reported a reduction in their financial stress by using the ZayZoon solution to access already earned but unpaid wages. Just as important, this service is available at no cost CAVU's clients and it provides businesses with a hassle-free program. Restaurants using the solution, report up to an 80% reduction in employee cash theft and a 22% increase in employee retention.

"These integrations strike at the very core of our philosophy of helping our growing clients scale while empowering their employees. Both integrations save valuable time and resources for our clients and their staff," said Joe Sharpe, Co-CEO of CAVU HCM.

About CAVU Human Capital Management

CAVU HCM is a one-of-a-kind boutique payroll and HR technology and services firm where relationships are our number one priority, and our motivation is to meet our clients' objectives and to constantly identify areas where we can bring value. C-A-V-U, the acronym, stands for Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited, a phrase often used to describe desirable flying conditions. This also clearly describes our mission; Eliminate barriers, boundaries and limits for our valued clients and their workforces by providing best-in-class technology and a unique personal experience online and offline. We give owners of growing businesses the high-end tools and resources to empower their growth.

For more information, please visit www.cavuhcm.com.

Media Contact: Marty Hamby, [email protected]

SOURCE CAVU Human Capital Management