CAVU HCM to Attend Apex Align Conference

PEORIA, Ill., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAVU Human Capital Management (HCM), an emerging provider of technology, payroll, and human resources, announced today that members of CAVU's management team will participate in the 2022 Apex HCM Align Conference. The conference is being held at the Marriott Coronado Resort in San Diego, CA on September 15 and 16, 2022. CAVU HCM's Co-CEOs, Joe Sharpe and Marty Hamby will be speaking at the event.

The Align Conference has been an annual event for over a decade and is a gathering of independently owned and operated payroll and HCM companies leveraging Apex HCM as part of their technology stack. Throughout this two-day event, payroll professionals, service bureau owners, and industry vendors all take time learn about industry trends, best practices, and network with one another.

"Marty and I are excited to present at this year's Align Conference. We enjoy getting to help others learn how to grow and operate a more client focused payroll and HCM business," said Joe Sharpe. Marty Hamby stated, "As a leading payroll and HR company, we know it's our responsibility to stay on the forefront of industry trends and technology, while also sharing our success to help others."

About CAVU Human Capital Management

CAVU HCM is a one-of-a-kind boutique payroll and HR technology and services firm where relationships are our number one priority, and our motivation is to meet our clients' objectives and to constantly identify areas where we can bring value. C-A-V-U, the acronym, stands for Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited, a phrase often used to describe desirable flying conditions. This also clearly describes our mission; Eliminate barriers, boundaries and limits for our valued clients and their workforces by providing best-in-class technology and a unique personal experience online and offline. We give owners of growing businesses the high-end tools and resources to empower their growth.

SOURCE CAVU Human Capital Management