CAVU Human Capital Management Continues Expansion with Acquisition of Preferred Payroll

Brad Burns, Co-Founder and CEO of Preferred Payroll added "When I started my business over 15 years ago, we were focused on building a company known for its customer service and that has been our standard to this day. All of us at Preferred Payroll are excited to be a part of the CAVU HCM team dedicated to exceptional service and committed to employer success."

CAVU HCM provides a comprehensive suite of human capital management solutions to employers nationwide while maintaining boutique approach specializing in personal, high-touch service. CAVU now has office locations in Illinois, Georgia, Florida, New Mexico, and Nevada.

About CAVU Human Capital Management

CAVU HCM is a one-of-a-kind boutique payroll and HR technology and services firm where relationships are our number one priority, and our motivation is to meet our clients' objectives and to constantly identify areas where we can bring value. C-A-V-U, the acronym, stands for Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited, a phrase often used to describe desirable flying conditions. This also clearly describes our mission; Eliminate barriers, boundaries and limits for our valued clients and their workforces by providing best-in-class technology and a unique personal experience online and offline. We give owners of growing businesses the high-end tools and resources to empower their growth.

