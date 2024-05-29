CAVU Human Performance Instructor Course Celebrates Overwhelming Success

164 Graduates Since 2022 from High-Hazard, High-Consequence Industries

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CAVU, a pioneer in safety and leadership training, is transforming professionals from high-hazard, high-consequence industries into experts on human performance who can help their companies get better every day at achieving their purpose.

Human performance refers to individual or group actions in a given task as influenced by human and environmental factors. The Human Performance Instructor course, based on leadership fundamentals, continuous improvement and team resource management, recently completed its 19th session.

Instructors Steven Lunsford, left, and Kelvin Gumbs, right, teach one of the classes in CAVU's Human Performance Instructor course.

Since its launch in November 2022, the course has welcomed 164 dedicated professionals from diverse sectors, including energy, aviation and manufacturing, representing companies such as Woodside Energy, Hess, Key Energy, John Deere, Alpek Polyester, NetJets, ExxonMobil and GP&C.

The training, conducted at the CAVU Center of Excellence in Virginia Beach or available as a roadshow, spans five intensive days. It equips graduates with foundational knowledge, advanced teaching skills and practical tools to foster a culture of operational excellence and high reliability in their companies.

"Our HPI Course is more than just training — it is a transformational experience that equips leaders to effectively influence their organizational culture," said CAVU CEO Dave Burnham, whose extensive experience spans the U.S. Navy and the oil and gas industry.

Participants have included safety directors, operations managers and safety specialists. "The CAVU Instructors were the best part of the class. Exceptional leaders teaching leadership," said graduate Chad Jarvis, wells operations integrity manager with ExxonMobil.

The course follows a "teach-the-teachers" approach, originally developed during aerial combat scenarios in the Vietnam War. It focuses on developing instructors who can spread critical skills and knowledge throughout their organizations.

CAVU also provides ongoing support through quarterly "Community of Practice" sessions, an online resource portal and an annual "Standardization Check" given onsite by a senior CAVU mentor/coach.

As CAVU continues to grow, the company is committed to its mission of building strong leadership fundamentals and enhancing safety protocols through education and practical application.

About CAVU

CAVU, a RelyOn Nutec partner company, deploys tested and regimented safety and leadership strategies that ignite lasting cultural change, focusing on preventing incidents rooted in human error. CAVU stands for "Ceiling And Visibility Unlimited," an aviation term defining the perfect day to fly. To learn more, visit www.cavu-intl.com.

