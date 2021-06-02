Cavulus Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

This achievement places Cavulus in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. Tweet this

CEO Patrick Phillips explains: "We've been focused on Medicare Advantage since our inception so critical aspects such as PHI, HIPAA, and IT security have always been a top priority. It was a natural progression to complete the exacting process of HITRUST certification to further demonstrate our commitment to security and privacy to both our clients and Medicare Advantage beneficiaries."

Based on regulations set forth by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Medicare Advantage Organizations are responsible for third parties that they engage for software or services. This requires a high degree of trust in a partner's IT security safeguards. "Obtaining the certification eliminates the need for Cavulus clients to conduct time-consuming and costly audits of the Cavulus information security program" says Cavulus Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, Kevin Wentland. "It's a clear indication of our prioritization of privacy and security measures".

"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Cavulus's HITRUST CSF Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."

ABOUT CAVULUS - Cavulus is a technology driven specialist in Medicare Advantage insurance solutions. The Cavulus Cloud-based Medicare Advantage Platform (Cavulus MAP™) unifies marketing, sales and enrollment operations, and is utilized by many of America's top insurers, including several BlueCross/ BlueShield companies, UPMC Health Plan, Johns Hopkins, Lumeris and United Healthcare. For details visit: www.cavulus.com .

