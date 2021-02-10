Cavulus Announces Appointment of UPMC CIO Ed McCallister to Board of Directors

In 2014, McCallister was named senior vice president and chief information officer (CIO) at UPMC , where he currently leads a team of more than 2,000 professionals in the Information Services Division. He's responsible for the technology strategy and infrastructure that supports the world-class clinical care, insurance services, international and commercial operations and research of UPMC, which is an investor in Cavulus. He previously served for 15 years as the director and then vice president and CIO of UPMC's Insurance Services Division.

"We're excited to welcome Ed to the Board," said Cavulus CEO Patrick Phillips. "His deep understanding of health system technology ecosystems will be enormously valuable as we continue to expand our Medicare Advantage platform."

Cavulus has served the Medicare Advantage industry since 2006 with compliant member engagement and management solutions tailored to the needs of the highly regulated market. Its Cloud-based marketing, sales and enrollment technologies are utilized by insurers including start-up, provider-owned/sponsored, university-affiliated, national and Blue Cross Blue Shield clients.

"I'm honored to join the Cavulus Board and look forward to providing guidance and strategic direction," said McCallister. "I'm excited to be a part of a company that has such a significant opportunity to deliver better consumer experiences and lower health insurance expenditures through technology and innovation."

ABOUT CAVULUS - Cavulus is a technology driven specialist in Medicare Advantage insurance solutions. The Cavulus Cloud-based Medicare Advantage Platform (Cavulus MAP™) unifies marketing, sales and enrollment operations, and is utilized by many of America's top insurers, including several BlueCross/ BlueShield companies, UPMC Health Plan, Johns Hopkins, Lumeris and United Healthcare. For details visit www.cavulus.com.

