Cavulus Announces New Software Pricing Structure To Assist Start-Up Medicare Advantage Healthcare Plans

PITTSBURGH, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cavulus, leading health-tech provider of a proprietary Medicare Advantage software platform, has announced a new pricing structure that will enable start-up Medicare Advantage healthcare plans to be more competitive.

Patrick Phillips, Cavulus CEO, said he expects the new pricing will be popular among start-up plans because it is predictable with a fixed infrastructure cost and offers a scalable component based on a plan's service area and expansion goals.

Phillips affirmed that, consistent with current Cavulus pricing, there are no seat license or per user fees, unlike most other available options for start-up plans.

"Our Cavulus platform provides an affordable method for health plans to get up and running quickly for success," said Phillips. "Over time these new start-up plans can seamlessly scale with no interruptions or increased demands on internal IT staff."

Medicare Advantage Programs Growing Rapidly

Phillips points out that the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has forecasted Medicare Advantage enrollment will hit a record high of 22.6 million members this year – an 11.5% increase over 2018, which has begun to attract an expanding number of healthcare plans into the Medicare Advantage arena. "CMS has projected 20% of the U.S. population will be Medicare eligible within a year," said Phillips.

The Cavulus chief executive acknowledged that more than $1 billion has been invested into Medicare Advantage 'mega start-ups' such as Devoted Health, Bright Health, Clover Health and OSCAR Health, noting "there are many other new entrants into the Medicare Advantage field that need operational and infrastructure options to compete successfully in the Medicare Advantage space."

"I'm confident our Cavulus platforms and pricing will allow start-ups in this arena to better service the expanding population that is seeking Medicare Advantage programs," said Phillips.

ABOUT CAVULUS

Cavulus is a technology driven specialist in Medicare Advantage insurance solutions and puts its experience to work to create the foremost solutions for member acquisition, enrollment management and member retention. The Cavulus cloud-based Medicare Advantage Platform (Cavulus MAP™) unifies marketing, sales and enrollment operations, and is utilized by some of the most prominent Medicare Advantage organizations in the country; among these are BlueCross BlueShield companies, OSCAR Health, UPMC Health Plan, SCAN Health Plan, John Hopkins Healthcare, Lumeris and United Healthcare. For details: visit www.cavulus.com.

