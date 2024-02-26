Cawley Commercial Real Estate Expands into Michigan

News provided by

Cawley Commercial Real Estate

26 Feb, 2024, 08:38 ET

Frank Melchert, SIOR to lead new Grand Rapids Location 

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cawley Commercial Real Estate, a leading commercial real estate brokerage providing submarket expertise within advisory services and property management, expands its footprint in the Midwest by opening an office in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Commerce CRE, a Cawley Company, will be led by Frank Melchert, SIOR, Managing Broker and Principal of Cawley. The firm's growing network of offices include locations in Chicago, Oakbrook Terrace, and the new location in Grand Rapids.

"Frank brings 20 years of commercial brokerage experience to a market where he has incredibly strong ties and market knowledge," says Zach Pruitt, CEO & Principal of Cawley CRE. "The opening of Commerce CRE aligns with our overarching vision to establish a stronger foothold in key regions as we continue to deliver unparalleled commercial real estate solutions to our clients. Frank has the work ethic and market expertise required to drive growth in Grand Rapids and surrounding submarkets. He's the perfect person for this role and market."  

"With the support and strategic partnership of Cawley CRE, I am honored to build on the brand foundation that my father-in-law Ray Kisor established nearly 50 years ago," says Melchert. "Cawley CRE fosters the culture of excellence, collaboration, and client commitment that have characterized both Commerce Commercial Real Estate and Ray, who has left a legacy as a highly respected member of the Grand Rapids Community. This is an incredible opportunity to elevate our collective success and to reinforce our position as leaders in commercial real estate."

Melchert is an active member of the Society of Industrial & Office Realtors (SIOR) and industry associations including the Commercial Alliance of Realtors West Michigan (CARWM) and the Association of Industrial Real Estate Brokers (AIRE).

Melchert and his wife are raising their three children in Grand Rapids, where he enjoys coaching his kids' sports teams and taking advantage of all that West Michigan has to offer.

In addition to Pruitt and Melchert, Cawley CRE principals include Anthony Marino, President of Cawley Metro Property Management; Joshua Hearne, SIOR; Andrew Maletich, SIOR; Rawly Lantz, SIOR; and David Conroy.

To learn more about Cawley, visit: www.cawleycre.com.

About Cawley Commercial Real Estate

Cawley CRE is dedicated to delivering exceptional brokerage and property management services to companies throughout Chicagoland area and Greater Midwest with offices in Chicago, Oakbrook Terrace, and Grand Rapids. Since 1998, the firm has built a reputation for helping clients navigate the complex commercial real estate landscape to buy, lease, and invest in commercial, industrial, and retail properties. To learn more, visit www.cawleycre.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Media contact / Kebra Shelhamer
[email protected] / 918-260-6552

SOURCE Cawley Commercial Real Estate

